Who dies in Avengers: Infinity War? Post-credits scene explained

Warning: Don't read on if you want to avoid spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel's most ambitious superhero flick to date, is finally in theaters, which means it's time to review all those awesome spoilers.

From the death of major characters to the obligatory post-credits scene, the mega blockbuster is filled with universe-shattering moments that should keep fans talking until Avengers 4 flies onto the big screen next year. The MCU definitely won't be the same following Avengers: Infinity War.

Find out who dies in the film and more in our breakdown below.

Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scene explained

In order to make sense of the post-credits scene, we have to talk about the major moments that happened in Avengers: Infinity War.

First off, yes, Josh Brolin's Thanos does get his hands on all the Infinity Stones and succeeds in wiping out half of humanity in order to bring balance to the universe. On his path to acquiring the gems, the mad titan ends up killing a lot of people, including Heimdall and Loki, while taking the Space Stone away from them aboard their Asgardian ship at the beginning of the film, the Collector's on his search for the Reality Stone, and Thanos' own step-daughter, Gamora. The villain sacrificed his beloved family member to obtain the Soul Stone, which was being guarded by Captain America villain Red Skull on Vormir.

Following his acquisition of five of the Infinity Stones, Thanos travels to Earth to fight the Avengers and take the Mind Stone from Vision. The villian succeeds and rips the gem out of Vision's head, effectively killing the hero.

Despite their best efforts, Earth's mightiest heroes can't stop Thanos from snapping his fingers and destroying half of humanity in the process. This ends up killing a slew of Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy members, including Bucky, Drax, Groot, Mantis, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Dr. Strange, Black Panther and the Falcon.

Avengers: Infinity War ends with the superhero crews defeated and Thanos sitting pretty, watching the sun set on his home somewhere out in the galaxy.

The post-credits scene picks up in the middle of humanity being wiped out, as average citizens begin to turn to dust like the Avengers who died. Cars are crashing, helicopters are flying into buildings and no one knows what's going on.

Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill watch in horror as the events unfold, only to disappear into dust themselves. Before Fury completely disintegrates, he gets out half of his famous MF'er line, and also sends out a distress signal by hitting a button on a pager that drops to the pavement. The symbol on the device belongs to Captain Marvel, a new addition to the MCU played by Brie Larson, who's getting her own solo movie next year.

The final moment is pretty important as Captain Marvel is a powerful space cop who will likely deal with the fallout of Thanos' actions in Avengers 4. The pager is a nice homage to her solo film as well since that flick will reportedly be an origin story set in the '90s.

While fans don't get to see Captain Marvel take flight in the Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scene, expect to see a lot of her when Avengers 4 and her solo movie hit theaters next year.