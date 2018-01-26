Home
 
Why Netflix is so important for modern audiences

Garrett Hedlund, Domhnall Gleeson, and Steve Lightfoot defend the streaming site
By
Gregory Wakeman
 Published : January 26, 2018
  Garrett Hedlund in Mudbound
    Garrett Hedlund – “Mudbound”

    I grew up 30 miles outside of my town. And we had one theatre in town that played one movie on Friday, Saturday, and Sundays. We were from a middle to lower class farm, and some days my dad said we might be unable to afford a bottle of milk.”

    “For people like this all over the world that don’t have theatres close by, I think Netflix is offering the world the opportunity to watch as many films as you want.”

    “And you don’t have to worry about driving five hours to get to a theatre to watch this movie. I think it really gives an opportunity for you to watch whatever you want whenever you want as many times as you want."

    “Because of the diversity of Netflix’s collection I think there are going to be many more fans of cinema and students of cinema and young directors and artists that are going to be inspired from a young age and have the benefit that we just didn’t have.”

  Jon Bernthal in The Punisher
    Steve Lightfoot – “The Punisher”

    “There are differences to working with Netflix on a show, which is great. As a writer it is great not to have ad breaks, and I think most other writers would agree with that because you get to write something that people watch in one sitting.”

    “Also, because they want people to binge watch it, there’s no need to recap and remind people what happened a week ago. That allows you to be more subtle and sophisticated with your storytelling, and Marvel and Netflix really push for that. On a network show the early episodes are airing before you finish the last one.”

    “What’s great with this model is, because you have finished it all before it goes out, there’s an opportunity to go, ‘We have found this thing at the backend, let’s just go tweak this thing at the front so it really resonates.’ The ability to do that is rare and it is a huge advantage.”

  Domhnall Gleeson and Martin Mull
    Domhnall Gleeson and Martin Mull – “A Futile And Stupid Gesture”

    DG: "I am unsure if this movie ever would have got made if it weren’t for Netflix backing it as strongly as they did. I love going to the movie theatre, I love experiencing things with big groups of people. Especially comedies. But if there is nothing in the theatre in the first place then you can’t watch anything, so that’s all that matter."

    MM: "Netflix also circumvents one of life’s biggest problems, which is parking."

Despite, or maybe because of, their huge success we’re still at a point where most of Hollywood and its huge studios haven’t accepted Netflix.

Disney even went as far as to purchase 20th Century Fox. This was seen as an attempt to battle the streaming giants as they then withdrew their content from Netflix. The disdain extends further than that, though, as whenever the Netflix logo appears before a film at a festival there is an audible hush or even some booing, while, back in May, the organizers of the Cannes Film Festival banned films of its ilk from competing for the prestigious Palme d’Or.

Yet, Netflix still has millions upon millions of subscribers, and writers, directors, and actors continue to flock to the site. In 2018 alone 80 original films will be released on Netflix, while there are 19 original television shows arriving during this time, too.

These aren’t just from burgeoning talents, though. “The Eddy” is an American musical drama created by “La La Land’s” Academy Award winning director Damien Chazelle, while the Oscar nominated Jonah Hill (“Moneyball”) is teaming up with Best Actress winner Emma Stone (“La La Land”) for “Maniac,” the Coen Brothers are overseeing the Western anthology series “The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs,” and "Disenchantment" is another animated sitcom from the mind of “The Simpson’s” Matt Groening.

As much as the cinematic establishment doesn’t like it, Netflix is now a dominant force in the movie business.

Over the last few weeks and months I had the opportunity to talk to some actors and writers that have collaborated with the streaming site.

This included Garrett Hedlund for the Academy Award nominated drama “Mudbound,” Steve Lightfoot for “The Punisher,” and Domhnall Gleeson and Martin Mull for “A Futile And Stupid Gesture,” each of which are now available to view on Netflix.

Unsurprisingly, they defended Netflix, and also explained why the site is so important for a modern audience. You can read their exact thoughts by clicking through the gallery above.

 

 
