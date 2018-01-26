Why Netflix is so important for modern audiences

1 of 3

Garrett Hedlund – “Mudbound”

“I grew up 30 miles outside of my town. And we had one theatre in town that played one movie on Friday, Saturday, and Sundays. We were from a middle to lower class farm, and some days my dad said we might be unable to afford a bottle of milk.”

“For people like this all over the world that don’t have theatres close by, I think Netflix is offering the world the opportunity to watch as many films as you want.”

“And you don’t have to worry about driving five hours to get to a theatre to watch this movie. I think it really gives an opportunity for you to watch whatever you want whenever you want as many times as you want."

“Because of the diversity of Netflix’s collection I think there are going to be many more fans of cinema and students of cinema and young directors and artists that are going to be inspired from a young age and have the benefit that we just didn’t have.”

[Image: Netflix]