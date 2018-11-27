Why Taron Egerton is glad to be taking a break from the ‘Kingsman’ franchise

It’s no surprise that Taron Egerton isn’t involved in the forthcoming third Kingsman film.

While the 29-year-old actor shot to prominence as Gary “Eggsy” Unwin in both the original 2014 adaptation of Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons’ comic-book and its 2017 sequel, which saw the English spy team pairing up with their American counterparts, the proposed third film will actually be a prequel set during World War One about the origins of the Kingsman.

So, obviously, there was just no way of fitting Eggsy into that story, although Egerton believes it is inevitable that he will return as the character for another sequel in the near future.

“This was always going to be a prequel,” Egerton explains. “I would be quite surprised if we didn’t do the proper ‘Kingsman 3’ at some point. I think there is too much money to be made. Maybe in 18 months? You never know.”

But, it turns out, that Egerton was actually quite relieved to get a break from the action film.

“I am quite glad to be given a little bit of a breather from it. Because it is f***ing full on doing those movies. It is so intense. I just want to be ready before I go in and do it again.”

One of the reasons why Egerton might want to return to the “Kingsman” franchise is the recent under-performance of “Robin Hood” at the box office, as the latest re-telling of the mythical folk hero has so far just grossed $23 million after costing $100 million to make.

Egerton won’t be too concerned about “Robin Hood’s“ lackluster gross, as there is already plenty of hype and expectation surrounding his performance as Elton John in the hugely anticipated biopic of the musician, “Rocketman.”

“Robin Hood” is still currently in theaters, while “Rocketman” will be released on May 31, 2019, and the “Kingsman” prequel is due out on November 8, 2019.