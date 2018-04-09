The Russo Brothers may have revealed a new secret identity for Chris Evans.

Will Avengers: Infinity War be the last hurrah for Chris Evans as Captain America? Photo by Marvel Studios / Disney

While it's unclear whether Captain America will kick the bucket in Avengers: Infinity War, we now know some juicy details about Nomad, Steve Rogers' other superhero alter-ego.

Fans have been speculating about Chris Evans' character getting a new secret identity for Marvel's upcoming team-up flick ever since he gave his iconic shield back to Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark in Captain America: Civil War. According to the comic books, Rogers takes on the mantle of Nomad after abandoning his title as Captain America, a storyline that seems to be playing out on the big screen.

Evans hinted at the change recently after signing a fan's shield with the words "Cap" and "Nomad." Sebastian Stan, who plays the Winter Soldier and Rogers' best friend Bucky in the MCU, also signed the shield, writing "I'm with Nomad."

Now, directors Anthony and Joe Russo are throwing fuel on the fire thanks to a new post on their joint Instagram account. The Russo brothers shared an interesting promo image on Monday morning, featuring a photo of Evans accompanied by the Nomad moniker.

Will Captain America become Nomad in Avengers: Infinity War?

Although the new image appears to confirm that Captain America will become the Nomad in Avengers: Infinity War, the photo seems to contradict previous statements about the matter by the Russo Brothers. Joe Russo said on the Fantasy Focus Football ESPN podcast that Evans' character would only embody the spirit of Nomad in the film.

"I wouldn't say that he is exactly Nomad, but he is the spirit of that character," Russo said.

Perhaps that was just to throw fans off the trail. Either way, the world will get to find out for sure when Avengers: Infinity War flies into theaters April 28.