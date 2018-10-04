Will Spider-Man and Venom crossover? Here's what we know

Venom director Ruben Fleischer has opened up about his hopes that Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock will one day crossover with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Although, at first, he admitted that being able to make Venom’s origin story without Spider-Man and Peter Parker was “really exciting,” especially as the beloved character’s origin story from the comics had already been told back in 2007, in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man 3.”

“For me it was really exciting to approach this movie as an original piece,” Fleischer recently told me over the phone.

“The true Venom and Spider-Man origin story we had seen in ‘Spider-Man 3.’ So I don’t think there was a need to redo it because they did it so well.”

“We were more focused on, I guess I approached the movie as more of an Ultimate version of Venom. The Ultimate film version.”

“Where we could have kind of have a parallel origin story and invent our own. That freed us up to really be original with the movie. Which was kind of exciting.”

But while Fleischer was happy to keep “Venom” “self-contained,“ he quickly insisted that he hopes Peter Parker will join the fun and the franchise in the very near future.

“I think for the sake of this movie we just wanted to keep it self-contained with Eddie and Venom.”

“But I’d be lying if I didn’t say that I hope in the future at some point Venom and Spider-Man will cross paths. Because that is such an iconic match-up and it would be fun to see them face off.”

“Venom” is now in cinemas, while Tom Holland’s will return as Peter Parker in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which will hit on July 5, 2019.

While he will also probably appear in “Avengers 4” when that is finally released on May 3, 2019.