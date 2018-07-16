Why ‘Central Intelligence 2’ is not going to happen, according to its director

Rawson Marshall Thurber reveals they have a really ‘cool’ idea for the sequel, though

Central Intelligence’s co-writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber has dismissed the chances of a sequel to the action-comedy, even though they have a really cool, fun idea for a follow-up.

“We had a really cool idea for the ‘Central Intelligence’ sequel. I have never made a sequel, and I don’t think I would do it unless I really loved the idea.”

“We came up with cool, fun sequel to ‘Central Intelligence.’ But I just don’t think it is going to happen.”

Unfortunately for those of you that loved “Central Intelligence,” it turns out that the film’s leading stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart have just become too busy to make the follow-up.

“Kevin is so busy and Dwayne has like 16 movies in a row. I think by the time those two giant movie stars are able to align their schedules it will be 2034. I don’t think anybody would care about ‘Central Intelligence’ then. It might as well be a remake at that point.”

Thurber is understandably a little frustrated there isn’t the time to make “Central Intelligence 2."

But at least he'll always have the production on the first film, which scored the impressive total of 70% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $217 million from a $50 million budget, which he regards as one of the highlights of an already impressive career.

“That was a joy for me. Kevin is essentially Dwayne but just half as tall. They’re both so fantastic. I had so much fun making ‘Central Intelligence’.”

Thurber, who directed Johnson for a second time on “Skyscraper” and will do so again on next year’s “Red Notice,” is obviously a big fan of the former wrestler, too.

“I have made two movies with him, I am about to make a third, and it is not an act.”

“I was waiting for Johnson to break when it was hour 16, and it is cold outside, and the camera breaks, but I have never seen him lose his cool, he is always gracious, always positive, always can-do, and it is really f***ing annoying.

“The guy you see on social media is the guy you see in real life, and that’s pretty incredible.”