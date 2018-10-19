Will there be a ‘Halloween 2’? Here’s what its director told us

WARNING: There are SPOILERS ahead for Halloween.

So if you’re yet to see David Gordon Green’s take on the 1978 John Carpenter classic then you should right that wrong before heading back to read what the director has to say about a possible follow-up.

While David Gordon Green and his co-writers Jeff Fradley and Danny McBride decided to ignore every “Halloween” sequel for their follow-up to John Carpenter’s 1978 classic, they’re all very much aware of how Hollywood works.

If their “Halloween” film is successful, which is looking increasingly likely, then Blumhouse and Universal will undoubtedly order a sequel.

That’s exactly why the film doesn’t show us Michael Myers’ charred body at the end, even though he is trapped in a safe room in a burning house, and why Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, Judy Greer’s Karen and And Matichak’s Allyson all survived, too.

So during my recent discussion with Green I was intrigued to know about the plans for “Halloween 2,” which provoked him to respond with, “This was such a fun, wonderful and creative shoot and process.”

“And quick, too. It is weird we only started to shoot that movie at the end of January and here we are in October and it is about to come out. Which is incredibly quick.”

“I haven’t had a lot of time to think about it, but the idea of working again with this group of people and certainly the landscape that we were fortunate enough to make a movie out of, these characters are great and fun, so I could see an expansion of the narrative and a revisit to the universe. I wouldn’t rule it out.”

Matichak was much more open about possibly returning, insisting, “I feel just so fortunate that I have been welcomed into the 'Halloween' family by Universal and Blumhouse and I will do whatever they want me to do.”

“I would be honored to return for a sequel if they wanted me back.”

“Halloween” is now in cinemas.