Will there be a Mortal Engines 2? Here’s what Peter Jackson told us

Producer Peter Jackson says it is now up to moviegoers to decide whether there will be a sequel to Mortal Engines, while at the same time teasing that there is an awful lot more story left to tell.

“There were four books when I first read it. He has actually written 3 more prequels now,” Jackson tells Metro. “The four books are like the life story of Tom and Hesta, it is their life story and there are incredible twists and turns.”

Will there be a sequel to Mortal Engines?

Jackson knows that the follow-up books and the continued adventures of its characters will keep viewers engrossed if they're turned into movies, as he was so hooked by the stories that he read all of the novels in one go.

“It is a real page-turner. I know it is, because as soon as I read the first one I read the second and third. I couldn’t put them down.”

But does Peter Jackson think that there will be a sequel to Mortal Engines?

“I hope so. We have no idea. Because it is totally in the hands of whether the film does the business that would warrant more. But that is four movies I would love to see for sure. We have the first one, I would definitely love to see the first 3 for sure.”

But while Jackson is now waiting to see if Mortal Engines does well enough at the box office to justify at least one more follow-up, during our discussion he also outlined an idea that he hopes will one day be greenlit by a very brave studio, but doubts ever will.

“Any book or script, you give it to ten different filmmakers you’ll get 10 different films,” starts Jackson. “I’d love that to happen someday. It never will because it is not commercially viable.”

“But it would be fun to have 10 filmmakers given the same book and the same budget. And then a year later see what they create.”