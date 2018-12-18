Will there be a Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2? Its directors talk us through the future of the universe

Now that Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is both critically acclaimed and a box office success, talk can turn to the future of the franchise.

Into The Spider-Verse beat Mortal Engines and The Mule to in finish first at the box office, taking in over $55 million worldwide, and in the process scored the highest ever December opening for an animated movie, too.

Will there be a Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse sequel?

But what’s the plan going forward for the franchise? Well, it has been confirmed that Joaquim Dos Santos will write and David Callahan will direct the sequel, which will follow Morales, while a Spider-Women spin-off will be directed by Lauren Montgomery.

There’s still no news on whether directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman will return to the franchise in some capacity, though. There’s good reason, too.

“Essentially we finished the movie about a week ago,” Rothman tells Metro. “The team literally finished the movie last Monday. Everyone has been working on this for years. In terms of the immediate future everyone is genuinely just looking to rest and spend time with their families.”

But when it comes to the sequels and spin-offs, the trio believe they’ve laid out a blueprint that they hope their predecessors can follow.

“Going forward everything is still getting figured out. We have been really pleased with how audiences have responded to the movie. Especially the bigger risks that we took. Which were scary for us.”

“But that has been one of the most gratifying things for us. Seeing those risks pay off and that audiences enjoy them. So I think going forward that is really the key part of the thinking.”

“Not just in telling these stories. But how we can keep pushing Miles’ story and the visuals and all those things and stay with the spirit of this movie and the spirit of experimentation and pushing boundaries.”

“The thing that has left us most proudest is the idea of experimenting on a really big scale, on a tentpole film for a studio,” adds Ramsay. “Doing it with the visuals and storytelling aspects of it. I hope that catches fire and pushes through in animation. That’s what most exciting about what is next and what the future holds.”