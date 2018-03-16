Will there be a ‘Tomb Raider’ sequel? Here’s what its producer told us

Tomb Raider producer Graham King has admitted that there are tentative plans to expand the film into a franchise. But, of course, that all depends on the box office success of the recently released blockbuster.

”I hope ‘Tomb Raider’ stands up on its own,” King told me over the phone when I asked about potential follow-ups. “Sequels depend on audiences connecting with a film, and us finding the audience. This isn’t a $5 million film, so people have to show up to see it.”

King was then extremely candid about the “Tomb Raider” franchise’s future, insisting that Alicia Vikander, who stars as Lara Croft in the film, is very much “invested” in returning.

“If audiences come to see the film then we’ve done our jobs and we have a possible franchise on our hands. Certainly Alicia is invested in more than one movie, as am I, and we are clearly not shy about that at the end of the film."

"We just hope that it connects with an audience. But in this day and age, who knows until it is actually released.”

There are SPOILERS ahead for “Tomb Raider.” So please proceed cautiously.

The conclusion for “Tomb Raider” sees Lara Croft discover that Ana Miller (Kristin Scott Thomas) had used Mathias (Walton Goggins) and the paramilitary group Trinity to orchestrate her father Richard (Dominic West)’s journey to the island of Yamati, where he first became lost for years and then ultimately died after briefly reuniting with his daughter.

Clearly this means that Lara has unfinished business with both Miller and Trinity, which is why she returns to the pawn shop to purchase two guns, which Alicia Vikander then wields just like the character iconically did in the game.

We'll only get to see Lara Croft in action again if “Tomb Raider” is a financial success, though. You can contribute to that battle by going to see the film now, as “Tomb Raider” is finally in cinemas.