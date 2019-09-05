Will there be an ‘It: Chapter 3’? Here’s what we know

Producer Barbara Muschietti and director Andy Muschietti have provided hope that some kind of follow-up to their hugely successful adaptations of Stephen King’s It could one day be made.

That shouldn’t be a surprise considering the massive interest surrounding It Chapter Two. Not only has it broken Fandango’s record for most advance tickets sold by a horror film, but it is projected to gross anywhere between $90 million and $100 million during its opening weekend and it should rival the $700.4 million Chapter One made back in 2017.

Since It is still clearly hugely popular with fans, and has made so much money for Warner Bros, the studio will almost certainly be looking at ways to make more movies based on Pennywise The Clown, the demon that wreaks havoc on the Losers’ Club and the people of Derry.

According to Barbara Muschietti, though, they’ve already gleaned as much story out of King’s 1986 book as they can, because when she was recently quizzed about a potential spin-off or sequel she responded, “The book, as it is, is done.”

However, io9’s question did provoke Andy Muschietti to tease that there’s still plenty of “mythology”to explore with Pennywise.

“There is a whole mythology to the book though,” Muschietti explained. “Mythology is something that always has opportunities to explore. It [aka Pennywise] has been on Earth for millions of years. He’s been in contact with humans for hundreds of years, every 27 years.”

“So you can imagine the amount of material. It’s always exciting to think of eventually exploring this mythology. It’s very exciting.” Unfortunately for fans the filmmaker was quick to add, “But, for now, there’s nothing on the table.”

Muschietti won’t be available to oversee any imminent additions to the It franchise anyway, as he recently signed up to direct Ezra Miller in a Flash film.

Those of you that are chomping at the bit for further cinematic takes on Stephen King’s work don’t have to wait too long, though, as an adaptation of Doctor Sleep, his 2013 follow-up to The Shining, is released on November 8.