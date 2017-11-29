Winter is here, and the movies look superb

Now that the briskness of fall has turned into the cold of winter the warm glow of the cinema becomes more and more appealing. Thankfully, Hollywood studios have obliged audiences this year with a fine array of eclectic releases, and with the Oscars on the horizon there are some genuinely good movies to take in, as well as the usual fare that always puts bums on seats and smiles on faces.
Sci-Fi spectacular
There’s only one place that we can really start when it comes to the upcoming batch of films, and that’s in a galaxy far, far away. You’ve probably heard that the latest installment to the most beloved franchise in movie history is almost with us, as “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will hit on December 15. “Star Wars” films always attract a huge audience, but the chance for viewers to say goodbye to Carrie Fisher means “The Last Jedi” should be even more popular. There’s plenty more bombastic sci-fi spectacle to take in, though. The mysterious “God Particle” (Feb 2) is the third installment to the “Cloverfield” franchise, which tantalizingly takes it to space. Marvel will surely continue their domination of the superhero world with “Black Panther” (Feb 16), but make sure you keep an eye out for Alex Garland’s follow-up to “Ex Machina,” “Annihilation” (Feb 23), which stars Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Oscar Isaac, and Tessa Thompson and is a sci-fi, fantasy, action, horror hybrid that has the potential to blossom into a critical and financial smash hit.
You can check out the rest of our choices for you to watch this winter in the gallery above, which includes a breakdown of the Oscar contenders, movies that kids and adults alike will enjoy, and a selection of the films that we're still on the fence about, but are hopefully will turn out well.