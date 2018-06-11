Zombieland 2: Everything we know right now

If you know about the double tap, you’re probably a fan of this zombie movie starring Emma Stone and Jesse Eisenberg. If you don’t, you better catch up now before Zombieland 2 hits theaters (or we have a zombie apocalypse and you need to put it into use for your own survival).

While on a press tour promoting Deadpool 2, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick confirmed to Vulture that they’re prepping for a Zombieland 2, and you’re going to want all the details. Here’s everything we know right now about the upcoming Zombieland sequel.

Zombieland 2 release date

Of course there’s no date on the calendar picked out and set in stone, but Wernick did give Vulture a massive hint about the likely Zombieland 2 release date. "We’re going on the tenth anniversary of Zombieland," he told the publication. "Zombieland came out October of 2009. We don’t know what you get someone for their tenth anniversary, but it may be a Zombieland 2.” We know that’s a pretty long wait, but fans of the horror-comedy can be confident the sequel will be worth the wait.

Zombieland 2 cast

So, are they going with new people or the original cast? Again, fans of the first movie will be thrilled with the news. “The hope is that we’re shooting that thing early 2019 for an October of '19 release, Wernick revealed. “With the original cast, by the way." So expect to see Jesse Eisenberg as Columbus, Emma Stone as Wichita, Abigail Breslin as Little Rock and Woody Harrelson as Tallahassee again on the big screen.

But what about Bill Murray, you’re probably wondering. If you remember back to the first film, Bill Murray was taken out by Jesse Eisenberg’s character. But that doesn’t mean there’s no chance of Murray coming back for Zombieland 2 since, after all, it is a zombie movie. That means maybe we’ll see undead Bill Murray make a guest appearance.

Zombieland 2 plot

The two writers are staying mum about basically everything else, so there’s little to share at the moment about the plot of the Zombieland sequel. "We are sitting on information that we can’t entirely share at this moment," Wernick told Vulture, "but we can just say we think fans of Zombieland who have been hoping for a Zombieland 2, that we will grant their wish very, very soon." Sounds like all good news, even if we have to wait to hear it.

Zombieland 2 trailer

There’s no trailer yet since the roughly slated release date for the Zombieland sequel isn’t until October of 2019, but Metro US will update this post as soon as a Zombieland 2 trailer is released.

Until then, make sure you have a stockpile of Twinkies with you for movie snacks on the big day — or for rewatching the original.