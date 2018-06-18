Home
 
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: red carpet looks, how to watch online

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards is set to stream tonight.
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : June 18, 2018 | Updated : June 18, 2018
Tiffany Haddish style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
  • Halsey style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Halsey style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
    1 of 18

    Halsey

    Singer Halsey attends the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. 

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

  • Justice Smith and Cameo Adele style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Justice Smith and Cameo Adele style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
    2 of 18

    Justice Smith, Cameo Adele

    Actor Justice Smith and singer Cameo Adele attend the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. 

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

  • Kim Kardashian Style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Kim Kardashian Style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
    3 of 18

    Kim Kardashian, Kris Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian and Kris Kardashian arrive at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. 

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

  • Chris Pratt style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Chris Pratt style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
    4 of 18

    Chris Pratt

    "Parks and Recreation" star Chris Pratt attends the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. 

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

  • Chloe and Halle style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Chloe and Halle style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
    5 of 18

    Chloe X Halle 

    Actresses and R&B singers Chloe and Halle Bailey dazzle the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. 

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

  • Alison Brie style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Alison Brie style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
    6 of 18

    Alison Brie

    Actor Alison Brie attends the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. 

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

  • Chadwick Boseman style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Chadwick Boseman style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
    7 of 18

    Chadwick Boseman

    "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman attends the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. 

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

  • Kristen Bell style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Kristen Bell style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
    8 of 18

    Kristen Bell 

    Kristen Bell arrives at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. 

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

  • Lena Waithe, Alana Mayo style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Lena Waithe, Alana Mayo style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
    9 of 18

    Lena Waithe, Alano Mayo

    Actor and director Lena Waith and her fiance Alano Mayo arrives at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. 

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

  • Tessa Thompson, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Tessa Thompson, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
    10 of 18

    Tessa Thompson 

    Actress Tessa Thompson rocks red at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. 

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

  • Tiffany Haddish style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Tiffany Haddish style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
    11 of 18

    Tiffany Haddish

    "Girls Trip" star and comedian Tiffany Haddish attends the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. She is also the host for this year's award show. 

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

  • Zazie Beetz style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Zazie Beetz style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
    12 of 18

    Zazie Beetz

    "Atlanta" and "Deadpool 2" star and comedian Tiffany Haddish attends the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. She is also the host for this year's award show. 

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

  • Olivia Munn style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Olivia Munn style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
    13 of 18

    Olivia Munn

    Olivia Munn wears all green at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. 

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

  • Nick Jonas style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Nick Jonas style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
    14 of 18

    Nick Jonas

    Singer Nick Jonas attends the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. 

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

  • Lily Reinhart style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Lily Reinhart style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
    15 of 18

    Lily Reinhart

    "Riverdale" actress Lily Reinhart attends the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. 

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

  • Mandy Moore style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Mandy Moore style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
    16 of 18

    Mandy Moore 

    Singer-songwriter and actress Mandy Moore attends the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. 

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

  • Michael B. Jordan style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Michael B. Jordan style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
    17 of 18

    Michael B. Jordan

    "Black Panther" star Michael B. Jordan attends the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. 

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

  • Zendaya style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Zendaya style, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
    18 of 18

    Zendaya

    Actress Zendaya attends the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. 

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

The MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018 are set to stream online and if you’re ready to celebrate the biggest stars in movies and television, you don’t want to miss the action.

The MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018 officially kicked off on Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and although it wasn’t broadcasted live on TV or anywhere online, we did get to see the best celebrity looks from the red carpet at the MTV Awards 2018.

This year, actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish hosted the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018 show and made history. She became the first black woman to ever host the award show since it began as the MTV Movie Awards back in 1992. In 2017, the MTV award show officially changed its name to MTV Movie and TV Awards to include TV honors. The MTV Movie and TV Awards also made adjustments to gendered categories and made more gender-neutral ones.

If you were able to avoid all the spoilers and are eager to see who takes who the coveted golden popcorn statue, here is how you can watch the MTV Movie and TV Awards online and a look at all the nominees for this year. 

How to watch MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018 online for free

The MTV Movie and TV awards will air Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. EST on MTV. To stream MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018, you can visit the MTV website or download the MTV app. You must be a cable subscriber to stream MTV content. If you want to watch the MTV Movie and TV Awards for free, you can sign up for a free seven-day trial on Fubo TV.

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018 nominees

Best Movie
Avengers: Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
IT (New Line Cinema)
Wonder Woman (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Show
13 Reasons Why (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
grown-ish (Freeform)
Riverdale (The CW)
Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Performance in a Movie
Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Best Performance in a Show
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
Issa Rae – Insecure
Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones

Best Hero
Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash
Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Villain
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War
Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther
Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion
Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT

Best Kiss
Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)
Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)
Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)
Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)
Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

Most Frightened Performance
Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation
Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place
Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT
Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror
Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things

Best On-Screen Team
Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)
IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)
Ready Player One – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)
Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

Best Comedic Performance
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Kate McKinnon – SNL
Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

Scene Stealer
Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip
Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things
Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale
Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok
Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther

Best Fight
Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)
Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)
Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)
Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)
Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

Best Music Documentary
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated
Gaga: Five Foot Two
Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”
The Defiant Ones

Best Reality Series/Franchise
The Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop
Real Housewives
RuPaul's Drag Race
Vanderpump Rules

Click through the gallery above to see all the best looks from the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018

 
