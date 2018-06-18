MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: red carpet looks, how to watch online

Singer-songwriter and actress Mandy Moore attends the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Olivia Munn wears all green at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

"Atlanta" and "Deadpool 2" star and comedian Tiffany Haddish attends the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. She is also the host for this year's award show.

Actress Tessa Thompson rocks red at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Actor and director Lena Waith and her fiance Alano Mayo arrives at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Kristen Bell arrives at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Actresses and R&B singers Chloe and Halle Bailey dazzle the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

"Parks and Recreation" star Chris Pratt attends the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Kardashian arrive at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Actor Justice Smith and singer Cameo Adele attend the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018 are set to stream online and if you’re ready to celebrate the biggest stars in movies and television, you don’t want to miss the action.

The MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018 officially kicked off on Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and although it wasn’t broadcasted live on TV or anywhere online, we did get to see the best celebrity looks from the red carpet at the MTV Awards 2018.

This year, actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish hosted the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018 show and made history. She became the first black woman to ever host the award show since it began as the MTV Movie Awards back in 1992. In 2017, the MTV award show officially changed its name to MTV Movie and TV Awards to include TV honors. The MTV Movie and TV Awards also made adjustments to gendered categories and made more gender-neutral ones.

If you were able to avoid all the spoilers and are eager to see who takes who the coveted golden popcorn statue, here is how you can watch the MTV Movie and TV Awards online and a look at all the nominees for this year.

How to watch MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018 online for free

The MTV Movie and TV awards will air Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. EST on MTV. To stream MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018, you can visit the MTV website or download the MTV app. You must be a cable subscriber to stream MTV content. If you want to watch the MTV Movie and TV Awards for free, you can sign up for a free seven-day trial on Fubo TV.

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018 nominees

Best Movie

Avengers: Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)

IT (New Line Cinema)

Wonder Woman (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Show

13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

grown-ish (Freeform)

Riverdale (The CW)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Performance in a Movie

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Best Performance in a Show

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why

Issa Rae – Insecure

Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones

Best Hero

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash

Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Villain

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT

Best Kiss

Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)

Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)

Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)

Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)

Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

Most Frightened Performance

Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation

Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place

Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT

Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror

Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things

Best On-Screen Team

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)

IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)

Ready Player One – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)

Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

Best Comedic Performance

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Kate McKinnon – SNL

Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

Scene Stealer

Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things

Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale

Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok

Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther

Best Fight

Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)

Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)

Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

Best Music Documentary

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated

Gaga: Five Foot Two

Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”

The Defiant Ones

Best Reality Series/Franchise

The Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop

Real Housewives

RuPaul's Drag Race

Vanderpump Rules

