When are the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards?

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on August 20 at Radio City Music Hall. Credit: Getty Images

It’s almost time for the MTV Video Music Awards 2018 and the nominees have been announced.

The 35th annual MTV VMAs are returning to New York City and will air live from Radio City Music Hall.

In an effort to get more people engaged with Instagram’s new TV platform, IGTV, MTV announced the complete list of MTV Video Music Awards 2018 nominees on the vertical video platform.

Cardi B leads all artists with 10 nominations for this year’s MTV VMAs, followed by The Carters (Jay-Z and Beyoncé) who have 8.

Childish Gambino was nominated for 7 MTV VMAs including the Video of the Year and Video with a Message category for his video for “This Is America” that was released in May. Drake is nominated for 7 VMAs including Artist of the Year and video with a message for “God’s Plan.”

Fans will be able to vote online for eight of the MTV Video Music Award categories including Best New Artist, Artist of the Year and Video of the Year.

MTV Video Music Awards 2018 date, location

The MTV Video Music Awards 2018 will be held at New York City’s iconic Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20 at 8:00 p.m. EST with red carpet arrivals to begin at 7:00 p.m. The show will air live on MTV and stream online.

Radio City Music Hall was the location of the very first MTV Video Music Awards in 1984 and it will be the 17th time the award show will be held in New York City.

Below is the complete list of nominees for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records

Drake – “God's Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello – Syco Music/Epic Records

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Drake – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Post Malone – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records

Drake – “God's Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Dua Lipa – “New Rules” – Warner Bros. Records

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records

Post Malone featuring 21 Savage – “rockstar” – Republic Records

NEW ARTIST

Bazzi – iamcosmic/Atlantic Records

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records

Lil Pump – Warner Bros. Records

Lil Uzi Vert – Atlantic Records

COLLABORATION

Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be” – Warner Bros. Records

Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions

Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” – Def Jam Recordings

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – i am OTHER/Columbia Records

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

July 2018 – Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

June 2018 – Sigrid – Island Records

May 2018 – Lil Xan – Columbia Records

April 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records

March 2018 – Jessie Reyez – Island Records

February 2018 – Tee Grizzley – 300 Entertainment

January 2018 – Bishop Briggs – Island Records

December 2017 – Grace VanderWaal – Syco Music/Columbia Records

November 2017 – Why Don’t We – Atlantic Records

October 2017 – Prettymuch – Syco Music/Columbia Records

September 2017 – SZA – TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records

August 2017 – Kacy Hill – Def Jam Recordings

July 2017 – Khalid – RCA Records

June 2017 – Kyle – Atlantic Records

May 2017 – Noah Cyrus – Republic Records

POP

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records

Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry” – Island Records

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records

Pink – “What About Us” – RCA Records

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records

HIP-HOP

Cardi B featuring 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” – KSR/Atlantic Records

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Drake – “God's Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

J. Cole – “ATM” – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records

Migos featuring Drake – “Walk It Talk It” – Quality Control/Capitol Records

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li” – Young Money/Cash Money Records

LATIN

Daddy Yankee – “Dura” – El Cartel Records/UMLE

J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente” – UMLE/Republic Records

Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame la Culpa” – UMLE/Republic/Island/Universal Music Latino

Maluma – “Felices los 4” – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin

Shakira featuring Maluma – “Chantaje” – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin

DANCE

Avicii featuring Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Geffen Records

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss” – Columbia Records

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me” – Disruptor Records/Columbia Records

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames” – Atlantic Records

Marshmello featuring Khalid – “Silence” – RCA Records/Ultra Records

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)” – Interscope Records

ROCK

Fall Out Boy – “Champion” – Island Records

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is a Neighborhood” – RCA Records

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes” – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

Linkin Park – “One More Light” – Warner Bros. Records

Panic! at the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” – Fueled by Ramen/Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk on Water” – Interscope Records

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated” – Columbia Records

Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records

Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper” – Island Records

Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” – Def Jam Recordings

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains” – Def Jam Recordings – Cinematography by Pau Castejón

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Cinematography by Benoit Debie

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Cinematography by Larkin Seiple

Eminem featuring Ed Sheeran – “River” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records – Cinematography by Jonathan Sela

DIRECTION

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Directed by Ricky Saix

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Directed by Hiro Murai

Drake – “God's Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records – Directed by Karena Evans

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records – Directed by Jason Koenig

Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton – “Say Something” – RCA Records – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records – Directed by Jay Martin

ART DIRECTION

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday

J. Cole – “ATM” – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records – Art Direction by Miles Mullin

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen

SZA – “The Weekend” – TDE/RCA Records – Art Direction by SZA and Solange

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Art Direction by Brett Hess

VISUAL EFFECTS

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf

Avicii featuring Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by KPP

Eminem featuring Beyoncé – “Walk On Water” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars” – TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris

Maroon 5 – “Wait” – 222/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by TIMBER

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

CHOREOGRAPHY

Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Choreography by Sherrie Silver

Dua Lipa – “IDGAF” – Warner Bros. Records – Choreography by Marion Motin

Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” – RCA Records – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev