Have you heard about the new Prince album?

Here’s when it comes out.
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : June 08, 2018
There's a new Prince album coming out in 2018. | Getty Images
It’s been a little over two years since Prince’s death, and despite the fact that he’s passed, his music lives on. 

Yesterday, June 7, would have been his 60th birthday and an announcement was made that a new Prince album is coming.

According to the BBC, it would contain nine, previously unreleased songs, as well as early versions of his massive hit, “Purple Rain.”

The new album is called, “Prince & a Microphone 1983,” and will be released on September 21, according to record label, Warner Brothers.

“This raw, intimate recording —  which took place at the start of Prince's career right before he achieved international stardom — is similar in format to the ‘Piano & A Microphone Tour’ that he ended his career with in 2016," Troy Carter, entertainment adviser for the Prince Estate, says to the BBC.

Prince died in April 2016 of an accidental overdose from painkillers, at his home in Minnesota, Paisley Park. 

What do you think of the posthumous record? Are you excited to hear early versions of Prince’s “Purple Rain?”

Tell us in the comments below.

 
 
 
