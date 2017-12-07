See the 'Standards of Conduct' letter the Oscar Academy is sending to members

The Academy is sending its members a new set of guidelines to follow in the wake of recent sexual assault allegations in hollywood.

The Oscar Academy sent all of its members a “letter of conduct” in the wake of the many sexual harassment and assault allegations coming out of Hollywood, specifically the recent claims against movie director Harvey Weinstein who has been accused of decades of sexual assault and misconduct.

Dawn Hudson, the CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences affirmed a Board of Governors-approved the new “statement of values” called the “Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Standards of Conduct for Members”

The letter was sent to all members of the Oscar Academy and asserts “members must also behave ethically by upholding the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity, inclusion, and a supportive environment that fosters creativity.”

It appears the Academy wants to let its members know that anyone who abuses their celebrity status or exhibits discrimination to anyone in the industry will not be tolerated.

Part of the letter reads:

“There is no place in the Academy for people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates recognized standards of decency. The Academy is categorically opposed to any form of abuse, harassment or discrimination on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, disability, age, religion, or nationality.”

The newly created task force created by Academy Governor Officer David Rubin dedicated “many hours” of research to create the document and put together the new standard of conduct.

Read the full letter below.

Oscar Academy Standards of Conduct Letter

Academy membership is a privilege offered to only a select few within the global community of filmmakers. In addition to achieving excellence in the field of motion picture arts and sciences, members must also behave ethically by upholding the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity, inclusion, and a supportive environment that fosters creativity. The Academy asks that members embrace their responsibility to affirm these principles and act when these principles are violated. There is no place in the Academy for people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates recognized standards of decency. The Academy is categorically opposed to any form of abuse, harassment or discrimination on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, disability, age, religion, or nationality. The Board of Governors believes that these standards are essential to the Academy’s mission and reflective of our values.

If any member is found by the Board of Governors to have violated these standards or to have compromised the integrity of the Academy by their actions, the Board of Governors may take any disciplinary action permitted by the Academy’s Bylaws, including suspension or expulsion.