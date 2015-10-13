Celebrities

PHOTOS: Celebrities you forgot posed for Playboy (SFW)

Yes, "Wheel of Fortune's" Vanna White was once on the cover of Playboy.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 13, 2015 Updated : June 17, 2019
    May, 1987|Imgur

    Vanna White
    May, 1987|Imgur

    December, 2007|Imgur

    Kim Kardashian
    December, 2007|Imgur

    June, 1995|Imgur

    Drew Barrymore
    June, 1995|Imgur

    December, 1999|Imgur

    Naomi Campbell
    December, 1999|Imgur

    March, 1994|Imgur

    Shannon Doherty
    March, 1994|Imgur

    June, 2004|Imgur

    Charisma Carpenter
    June, 2004|Imgur

    May, 1994|Imgur

    Elle Macpherson
    May, 1994|Imgur

    October, 1998|Imgur

    Cindy Crawford
    October, 1998|Imgur

    December, 2004|Imgur

    Denise Richards
    December, 2004|Imgur

    August, 1998|Imgur

    "Downtown" Julie Brown
    August, 1998|Imgur

    August, 2007|Imgur

    Garcelle Beauvais
    August, 2007|Imgur

    December, 1983|Imgur

    Joan Collins
    December, 1983|Imgur

    September, 1985|Imgur

    Madonna
    September, 1985|Imgur

    July 1994|Imgur

    Patti Davis
    July 1994|Imgur

    February, 1983|Imgur

    Kim Basinger
    February, 1983|Imgur

    May, 1999|Imgur

    Charlize Theron
    May, 1999|Imgur

    July 1990|Imgur

    Sharon Stone
    July 1990|Imgur

    February, 2005|Imgur

    Teri Polo
    February, 2005|Imgur

    May 2011|Imgur

    Karina Smirnoff
    May 2011|Imgur

    April, 2002|Imgur

    Tiffany Darwish
    April, 2002|Imgur

    March, 1989|Imgur

    La Toya Jackson
    March, 1989|Imgur

    January, 2003|Imgur

    Tia Carrere
    January, 2003|Imgur

    April, 1988|Imgur

    Vanity
    April, 1988|Imgur

Playboy has announced it will no longer show nudity in its magazine and will adopt a cleaner and more modern style and format.

Since the early 1950s, Playboy has been recognized as one of the most popular men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazines and is easily recognized for its celebrity features and iconic rabbit logo.

 

Since then, hundreds of celebrities, models, entertainers and other public figures have graced the cover of the popular men’s magazine.

Here are some celebrities who have appeared on the cover of Playboy that you may have forgotten about.

