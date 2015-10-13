PHOTOS: Celebrities you forgot posed for Playboy (SFW)

Playboy has announced it will no longer show nudity in its magazine and will adopt a cleaner and more modern style and format.

Since the early 1950s, Playboy has been recognized as one of the most popular men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazines and is easily recognized for its celebrity features and iconic rabbit logo.

Since then, hundreds of celebrities, models, entertainers and other public figures have graced the cover of the popular men’s magazine.

Here are some celebrities who have appeared on the cover of Playboy that you may have forgotten about.