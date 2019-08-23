PHOTOS: Looking back at The Who in the 1970s

-
The Who in the 1970s
Roger Daltrey (left) and Pete Townshend of The Who perform on stage during a tour of the United States in September 1979.
Getty Images
The Who in the 1970s
Guitarist Pete Townshend of The Who, in the recording studio at his home in Twickenham, London, 1970.
Getty Images
The Who in the 1970s
Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey of The Who during the stage version of Tommy at the Rainbow Theatre, London, 9th December 1972.
Getty Images
The Who in the 1970s
The Who perfoms in Paris, France on February 10, 1974 - The Who performing "Quadrophonia" rock opera.
Getty Images
The Who in the 1970s
Singer Roger Daltrey of The Who sits by the fire at his home, Holmshurst Manor in Burwash, East Sussex, 23rd November 1972.
The Who in the 1970s
Singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend of the rock band The Who perform in concert.
The Who in the 1970s
A portrait of The Who.
Getty Images
The Who in the 1970s
English rock group, The Who, performing at Charlton Athletic's football ground, The Valley, London, on the 'Who Put The Boot In' leg of their 1976 tour, 31st May 1976.
Getty Images
The Who in the 1970s
Pete Townshend of The Who leaps in the air on stage at Falkoner Centret in Copenhagen, Denmark on 20th September 1970.
Getty Images
The Who in the 1970s
Pete Townshend (left) and Roger Daltrey (right) from The Who perform live on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York on March 11 1976.
Getty Images
The Who in the 1970s
; Roger Daltrey performing live onstage on 'Popgala' TV show, March 10, 1973.
Getty Images
The Who in the 1970s
Keith Moon in Concert with The Who circa 1975.
Getty Images
The Who in the 1970s
Roger Daltrey performing on stage in 1976 at The Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Getty Images
The Who in the 1970s
The Who at Shepperton Studios, England, 1978. Left to right: Keith Moon (1947-1978), Pete Townshend, John Entwistle (1944 - 2002) and Roger Daltrey.
Getty Images
The Who in the 1970s
Pete TOWNSHEND and Roger DALTREY and The Who, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend performing live onstage at Madison Square Garden in 1979.
Getty Images
The Who in the 1970s
Bassist John Entwistle, singer Roger Daltrey, drummer Keith Moon and guitarist Pete Townshend of the rodk and roll band "The Who" perform on stage in circa 1973.
Getty Images
The Who in the 1970s
The Who performing in 1975.
Getty Images
The Who in the 1970s
Keith Moon and Pete Townshend of The Who perform live at The Oakland Coliseum in 1976 in Oakland, California.
Getty Images
The Who in the 1970s
Pete Townshend, guitarist and songwriter of British rock group The Who, performing on stage circa 1975.
Getty Images
The Who in the 1970s
The Who performing during a live concert performance at the Lyceum Theatre, during the Quadrophenia tour, London, England, Great Britain, on 11 November 1973.
Getty Images
The Who in the 1970s
The Who performing on stage at Wembley Empire Pool, London, October 1975.
The Who in the 1970s
Pete Townshend jumping jumping in the air and out of the frame at a Rock Against Racism Southall benefit show at The Rainbow Theatre in London, July 13, 1979.
getty images
The Who in the 1970s
The Who performing on stage circa 1976.
Getty Images
The Who announced their 2019 North American “Moving On!” tour and fans of the legendary British rock band cannot wait for the band to come to their town to bring down the house. The North American “Moving On!” tour will be the first time band returns to the U.S. since their Las Vegas residency in 2017.
Metro caught up with The Who guitarist and songwriter Pete Townshend and singer Roger Daltrey to talk about touring for more than 50 years, the band’s first album since 2006 and their upcoming September 1 show in New York City.
The Who Moving On! North American tour dates
The Who kicked off their “Moving On!” tour on May 7 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Who will play at the iconic Madison Square Garden on September 1 and Boston’s Fenway Park on September 13.
A list of the remaining "Moving On!" tour dates are available on the band's tour page.
The Who performing in the 1970s
As fans continue to experience The Who’s 2019 North American “Moving On!” tour, fans who crave nostalgia will forever appreciate classic photos of The Who from the band’s earlier days.
Pete Townshend (left) and Roger Daltrey (right) from The Who perform live on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York on March 11 1976 GETTY IMAGES
AUDIO: The Who live at Madison Square Garden, 1976
VIDEO: The Who live at The Oakland Coliseum, 1976
Here's a chance to look back at The Who performing in these classic photos from the 1970s.