PHOTOS: Looking back at The Who in the 1970s

Pete Townshend jumping jumping in the air and out of the frame at a Rock Against Racism Southall benefit show at The Rainbow Theatre in London, July 13, 1979.

The Who performing during a live concert performance at the Lyceum Theatre, during the Quadrophenia tour, London, England, Great Britain, on 11 November 1973.

Pete Townshend, guitarist and songwriter of British rock group The Who, performing on stage circa 1975.

Keith Moon and Pete Townshend of The Who perform live at The Oakland Coliseum in 1976 in Oakland, California.

Bassist John Entwistle, singer Roger Daltrey, drummer Keith Moon and guitarist Pete Townshend of the rodk and roll band "The Who" perform on stage in circa 1973.

Pete TOWNSHEND and Roger DALTREY and The Who, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend performing live onstage at Madison Square Garden in 1979.

The Who at Shepperton Studios, England, 1978. Left to right: Keith Moon (1947-1978), Pete Townshend, John Entwistle (1944 - 2002) and Roger Daltrey.

Roger Daltrey performing on stage in 1976 at The Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California.

Pete Townshend (left) and Roger Daltrey (right) from The Who perform live on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York on March 11 1976.

Pete Townshend of The Who leaps in the air on stage at Falkoner Centret in Copenhagen, Denmark on 20th September 1970.

English rock group, The Who, performing at Charlton Athletic's football ground, The Valley, London, on the 'Who Put The Boot In' leg of their 1976 tour, 31st May 1976.

Singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend of the rock band The Who perform in concert.

Singer Roger Daltrey of The Who sits by the fire at his home, Holmshurst Manor in Burwash, East Sussex, 23rd November 1972.

The Who perfoms in Paris, France on February 10, 1974 - The Who performing "Quadrophonia" rock opera.

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey of The Who during the stage version of Tommy at the Rainbow Theatre, London, 9th December 1972.

Guitarist Pete Townshend of The Who, in the recording studio at his home in Twickenham, London, 1970.

Roger Daltrey (left) and Pete Townshend of The Who perform on stage during a tour of the United States in September 1979.

The Who announced their 2019 North American “Moving On!” tour and fans of the legendary British rock band cannot wait for the band to come to their town to bring down the house. The North American “Moving On!” tour will be the first time band returns to the U.S. since their Las Vegas residency in 2017.

Metro caught up with The Who guitarist and songwriter Pete Townshend and singer Roger Daltrey to talk about touring for more than 50 years, the band’s first album since 2006 and their upcoming September 1 show in New York City.

The Who Moving On! North American tour dates

The Who kicked off their “Moving On!” tour on May 7 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Who will play at the iconic Madison Square Garden on September 1 and Boston’s Fenway Park on September 13.

A list of the remaining "Moving On!" tour dates are available on the band's tour page.

The Who performing in the 1970s

As fans continue to experience The Who’s 2019 North American “Moving On!” tour, fans who crave nostalgia will forever appreciate classic photos of The Who from the band’s earlier days.

