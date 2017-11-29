Bernie Sanders and other politicians who have been nominated for or won a Grammy Award

The entertainment industry is feeling the Bern.
Well, maybe. Bernie Sanders has a serious chance at taking home some hardware in an upcoming awards ceremony that you probably associate with rock and pop stars. The septuagenarian politician, who collected a passionate following throughout the 2016 presidential primaries, has earned a Grammy nomination.
Unbeknownst to many, even among those who were hoping to see him in the Oval Office, Sanders recorded an audiobook version of “Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In,” which also featured actor Mark Ruffalo. The book, which was published right after the presidential election, has earned Sanders a nomination in the spoken word category of the Grammys.
We’re not going to speculate as to whether Bernie’s going to take home the Grammy, though. He and Ruffalo face some stiff competition in the category. They’re up against Neil Degrasse Tyson for “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry,” Carrie Fisher for “The Princess Diarist,” Shelly Peiken for “Confessions of a Serial Songwriter” and Bruce Springsteen for “Born to Run.”
But Bernie’s far from the first politician to gain recognition at this awards show. The Grammy Awards have nominated politicians in the past, many of whom you probably never knew made the list. Nine politicians have taken home hardware from the awards ceremony.
The politicians honored by the awards haven’t even all been American, although a vast majority are from the United States. And we’ll give you one guess to name the political couple that boasts a Grammy Award for each of the two. (Have more than one couple in mind? You’ll just have to check out the slides to see which one has, compared to other political duos, swept the Grammys.)
You’ll have to wait until January to find out whether or not the Grammys were really feeling the Bern. The 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be broadcast live by the CBS Network from New York’s Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018.