10 gifts for the pop culture fanatic in your life

A holiday gift guide for the people who live and breathe TV, film and everything in between.

It may not be snowing — and you might not yet be inspired to roast your chestnuts on an open fire, or whatever — but the holiday season is in full swing. And what better way to celebrate the end of the year with a pop culture gift guide?

Here are 10 of the best gifts for TV lovers, film fanatics and pop culture aficionados alike.

Preacher, Book One

For those who love “Preacher,” but can’t wait until the next season, may we suggest the gift of the very lewd and endlessly entertaining source material?

$16, Amazon. Photo courtesy of Vertigo.

Honeymoon Hotel Rapper’s Delight Art Print

A high quality art print emblazoned with some of the most famous hip-hop lyrics of all time? Yes please.

$19 — $399, Urban Outfitters. Photo courtesy of Urban Outfitters.

KKW Crazy Face iPhone Case

For the loved one in your life who can’t get enough of the Kardashians — and their eager willingness to be meme’d.

$28, Kimoji. Photo courtesy of Kimoji.com.

Oprah 2020 Mug

Because right about now, everyone could use a dash of hope with their morning brew. You get a mug, you get a mug, YOU get a mug!

$17, Fishs Eddy. Photo courtesy of Fishs Eddy.

Friday the 13th: The Game

This survival horror game is sweeping the nation — and lets you play either as Jason himself, or a camp counselor trying to survive his murdering spree. Fun!

$30, Target. Photo courtesy of Target.

The Connected Characters of Seinfeld

An oldie but goodie, this “Chart About Nothing” connects all of the characters from “Seinfeld”, from recurring ones like Newman to one-offs (Man Hands, anyone?)

$36, Pop Chart Lab. Photo courtesy of Pop Chart Lab.

Hand of the King Bottle Opener

Considering we may not get the final season of “Game of Thrones” until 2019, this is the closest you can get to Westeros for now.

HBO, $15. Photo courtesy of HBO.

Steve Harrington T-Shirt

For the friend — and “Stranger Things” obsessive — longing for a Steve Harrington Season 2 in the streets, Steve Harrington Season 1 in the sheets.

$20, Zerobriant on Etsy. Photo courtesy of Etsy.

"Call Me By Your Name"

The source material for this year’s must-see film — an emotional love story with plenty helpings of longing, written beautifully by André Aciman — will give you every single feel.

$11, Amazon. Photo courtesy of Picador.

Super NES Classic Edition

Nostalgia never goes out of style and the Super NES Classic Edition is right on time. How can you pass up the chance to play the simple games of your youth?

$80, GameStop. Photo courtesy of Nintendo.