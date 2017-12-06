Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Entertainment

10 gifts for the pop culture fanatic in your life

A holiday gift guide for the people who live and breathe TV, film and everything in between.
By
Rachael Vaughan Clemmons
 Published : December 06, 2017
Pop Culture Gift Guide Old Dude
It's giftin' time! Photo: Getty

It may not be snowing — and you might not yet be inspired to roast your chestnuts on an open fire, or whatever — but the holiday season is in full swing. And what better way to celebrate the end of the year with a pop culture gift guide?

Here are 10 of the best gifts for TV lovers, film fanatics and pop culture aficionados alike.

Pop Culture Gift Guide Preacher Book One

Preacher, Book One
For those who love “Preacher,” but can’t wait until the next season, may we suggest the gift of the very lewd and endlessly entertaining source material?
$16, AmazonPhoto courtesy of Vertigo.

Pop Culture Gift Guide Hip Hop Print

Honeymoon Hotel Rapper’s Delight Art Print
A high quality art print emblazoned with some of the most famous hip-hop lyrics of all time? Yes please.
$19 — $399, Urban OutfittersPhoto courtesy of Urban Outfitters.

Pop Culture Gift Guide KKW Phone Case

KKW Crazy Face iPhone Case
For the loved one in your life who can’t get enough of the Kardashians — and their eager willingness to be meme’d.
$28, KimojiPhoto courtesy of Kimoji.com.

Pop Culture Gift Guide Oprah Mug

Oprah 2020 Mug
Because right about now, everyone could use a dash of hope with their morning brew. You get a mug, you get a mug, YOU get a mug!
$17, Fishs EddyPhoto courtesy of Fishs Eddy.

Pop Culture Gift Guide Friday 13th

Friday the 13th: The Game
This survival horror game is sweeping the nation — and lets you play either as Jason himself, or a camp counselor trying to survive his murdering spree. Fun!
$30, TargetPhoto courtesy of Target.

Pop Culture Gift Guide Seinfeld Poster

The Connected Characters of Seinfeld
An oldie but goodie, this “Chart About Nothing” connects all of the characters from “Seinfeld”, from recurring ones like Newman to one-offs (Man Hands, anyone?)
$36, Pop Chart LabPhoto courtesy of Pop Chart Lab.

Pop Culture Gift Guide Hand of the King

Hand of the King Bottle Opener
Considering we may not get the final season of “Game of Thrones” until 2019, this is the closest you can get to Westeros for now.

HBO, $15. Photo courtesy of HBO.

Pop Culture Gift Guide Steve Harrington Shirt

Steve Harrington T-Shirt
For the friend — and “Stranger Things” obsessive — longing for a Steve Harrington Season 2 in the streets, Steve Harrington Season 1 in the sheets.
$20, Zerobriant on EtsyPhoto courtesy of Etsy.

Pop Culture Gift GUide Call Me By Your Name

"Call Me By Your Name"
The source material for this year’s must-see film — an emotional love story with plenty helpings of longing, written beautifully by André Aciman — will give you every single feel.
$11, Amazon. Photo courtesy of Picador.

Pop Culture Gift Guide SNES Classic

Super NES Classic Edition
Nostalgia never goes out of style and the Super NES Classic Edition is right on time. How can you pass up the chance to play the simple games of your youth?
$80, GameStopPhoto courtesy of Nintendo.

 
Tags:Holiday Gift Guide
 
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

 
Trending