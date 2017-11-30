Girl asks Rick and Morty creator how to deal with depression. He replied

Twitter user @chojuroh tweeted at Rick and Morty co-author Dan Harmon how to cope with depression. She said she did not expect the showrunner to respond.

But he did in a series of epic tweets.

They read:

For One: Admit and accept that it’s happening. Awareness is everything. We put ourselves under so much pressure to feel good. It’s okay to feel bad. It might be something you’re good at! Communicate it. DO NOT KEEP IT SECRET. Own it. Like a hat or jacket. Your feelings are real. Related Articles Dan Harmon says Rick and Morty's "Mr. Poopybutthole" is actually a Meeseeks 10/18/17 Ranking every Rick and Morty episode from 31-1 10/02/17 Two: try to remind yourself, over and over, that feelings are real but they aren’t reality. Example: you can feel like life means nothing. True feeling. Important feeling. TRUE that you feel it, BUT...whether life has meaning? Not up to us. Facts and feelings: equal but different.

He added in two additional tweets:

The most important thing I can say to you is please don’t deal with it alone. There is an incredible, miraculous magic to pushing your feelings out. Even writing “I want to die” on a piece of paper and burning it will feel better than thinking about it alone. Output is magical. Dark thoughts will echo off the walls of your skull, they will distort and magnify. When you open your mouth (or an anonymous journal or blog or sketchpad), these thoughts go out. They’ll be back but you gotta get em OUT. Vent them. Tap them. I know you don’t want to but try it.

The words resonated with @chojuroh, who was admittedly starstruck, and other Twitter users.

sorry I'm kinda star struck rn so I'm having a hard time articulating anything other than thank you so goddamn much for all of this. Probably better than my therapist could've said it. (And my boyfriend: "TELL HIM THANK YOU AND THAT WE SUBSCRIBE TO HARMONTOWN")

User @JeromySonne replied:

"Feelings are real but they aren't reality" you have no idea how much you just helped me. In an instant that statement put so much anxiety to peace. Thank you.

“I asked Dan Harmon because I wanted advice from someone who suffers, but is not a professional,” @chojuroh wrote, according to Bored Panda. “This is the most basic, general advice I’ve been given so far, and it’s great. I participate in 4 separate therapies, and treating depression is the least of my worries. I know what works for me, but I knew it would help others for someone in the public eye to say something. Letting out your pain can do a lot of good in the long run, even if you don’t feel better right away.”

In case you'd like your new paradigm all in one neat package: