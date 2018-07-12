Robin Williams’ manager reveals just how ‘frightened’ the comedian was before his death

Robin Williams’ long-term manager David Steinberg has opened up about the final weeks before the legendary comedian’s death at the age of 63 back in August, 2014.

But before revealing just how “frightened” Williams was in this time, and trying to explain the reasons why he thought the actor felt this way, Steinberg went into detail about the “Mork & Mindy,” “Good Morning, Vietnam,” “Dead Poets Society,” “Aladdin,” “Jumanji” and “Good Will Hunting” star’s energy during the outset of his career.

“Robin spent his career with physical and comedic agility. He was almost like jazz on the stage. He moved great and he thought great. He got away with saying whatever he wanted to say.”

For Steinberg, this comparison to Williams’ fragile state before his death is key to understanding why he decided to commit suicide at his home just under four years ago.

“As it got closer to the end he saw that some of those abilities to move physically, and some of those gifts were leaving him. I know that frightened him a little bit. I know that frightened him.”

“It wasn’t fun seeing someone who was always in control of a situation, and so unfrightened of everything, to see a little uncertainty come into that life. He was a very remarkable person and a real gift to the world and to me. I miss him on all levels.”

Over the course of our interview Steinberg, who managed Williams for over 40 years and helped with his transformation from beloved comedian to a respected and Oscar winning dramatic actor, went into detail about the beloved star’s life and career.

You can read Steinberg’s breakdown of Williams’ talent here, while make sure you watch “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind,” which Steinberg is an executive producer on, when it airs on HBO on July 16 at 8pm ET for even more tidbits.