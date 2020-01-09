Selena Gomez opens up to Spotify about ‘Rare’

Following her highly successful singles, “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.” Selena Gomez’s much anticipated third studio album, “Rare” comes out on Friday, January 10.

“Lose You to Love Me” became Gomez’s first single to top the Billboard Hot 100, according to EW.com.

Gomez sat down with Spotify to give fans further insight in a behind-the-scenes look at everything prior to the release Friday. Gomez shared new details about the album creation process and how her creative process has changed and evolved over time.

During the Spotify video, Gomez speaks about how “Rare” was a “nightmare to deal with it, but in the best way possible.” Gomez has opened up a lot over the past few years about suffering from anxiety (she even performed a song with a friend, Julia Michaels, about it), and depression brought on by lupus, according to EW.com.

She also underwent a kidney transplant. Gomez spoke about how the recording sessions started two years ago for "Rare," and throughout the journey, she explains how she began to “see something bigger than what [she] thought that [she] was.”

To listen to Selena’s "Rare" story, check out Spotify’s video!

"Rare" by Selena Gomez drops Friday, January 10.