'Sneaky Pete' returns with more lies and backstabbing

Amazon’s hit series Sneaky Pete returns this Friday for another season full of liars and double-crossing sleazeballs. And by that, we mean it's awesome. The first season of the show was such a surprise hit it’s safe to say that the creators took an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach this time around.

This season of “Sneaky Pete” picks up right where the last one left off. Marius was forced to put on his “Peter Murphy” mask once again after two menacing thugs threatened to kill the Bernhardt family unless he offered up the real Pete’s estranged mother, and also lead them to the millions of dollars she had stolen from their boss. This opportunity got Marius’ gears spinning as he instantly spotted two more suckers to con. Now he must figure out how to ditch these guys and ride off into the sunset with all of that sweet, sweet cash.

[Photo Credit: Amazon Studios]

Unlike other shows or films about con men, “Sneaky Pete” pulls off an unlikely trapeze act of portraying a character with no remorse — not to mention a sociopathic sense of confidence — without coming off as being too full of himself. Rather than treating each heist like stealing candy from a baby, you get a real sense that Giovanni Ribisi’s Marius is struggling to keep his head above water as the lies mount up.

Season two fo Sneaky Pete juggles the lies like no other show on TV

The last season started with a clean plate, whereas this season feels like a sink full of dirty dishes, as everyone that Marius comes in contact with somehow gets swept up in his web of lies. The cast of “Sneaky Pete” is top notch, with Peter Gerety, Marin Ireland and the ever-reliable character actress Margo Martindale playing Pete’s family, the Bernhardt's. The new season also digs deeper into the story of the original Pete, played by Ethan Embry, who's still sitting in jail after Marius stole his identity.

If you were a fan of the first season’s twists and turns, chances are you'll have a blast with the second season of “Sneaky Pete”. Ribisi’s performance as the snake-like Marius is enough to keep you captivated for one whole marathon viewing over the weekend.

All ten episodes of Sneaky Pete are available to stream starting Friday on Amazon Prime. Once you've blown through all of the episodes, make sure to check out our list of the best movies available on Prime this month.