'Stranger Things 3' video game coming in July

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - "Stranger Things 3: The Game" is coming out on July 4, Nintendo announced Wednesday.

The retro style game covers the events of season three of the popular Netflix original show. It's no coincidence, too, that the game is releasing on the same day the third season premieres.

The game was announced back in December by the Duffer brothers themselves at The Game Awards. While it was known then that the game is coming to not only the Nintendo Switch, but also Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Mac, and PC we did not have a release date more detailed than sometime in 2019.

The game will allow both single player and co-op, and gives players the chance to explore Hawkins for themselves.

"Play through and delve deeper into the events of 'Stranger Things 3' in a retro-style adventure game from BonusXP," a press release stated. "Explore Hawkins, solve puzzles and team up with a friend in local co-op to battle the emerging evils of The Upside Down as one of twelve playable characters from the hit original series."

The new release date of July 4 comes courtesy of the Spring 2019 Nindies Showcase, in which Nintendo revealed new details about upcoming games. New game announcements were also made on Wednesday, including the announcement of "Cuphead" making its way to the Nintendo Switch, along with "Vlambeer Arcade" and more, all here on Variety.

WATCH: Stranger Things 3: The Game official trailer