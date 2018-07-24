Teen Choice Awards 2018: How to watch, vote and nominations

The summer's only teen-choice awards show.

Get all the details on the Teen Choice Awards 2018. Photo by Getty Images

Your summer plans probably include going on vacation and shopping, but are you planning to watch the Teen Choice Awards 2018? Celebrate this year’s biggest achievers in comedy, film, music, fashion and TV, selected by teens. The event also features appearances by Noah Cyrus, Nina Dobrev, Lucy Hale, Maddie Ziegler, Jojo Siwa, Hudson Yang and the entire cast of the hit show “Riverdale.”

Who's hosting the Teen Choice Awards 2018?

Entertainer and five-time nominee Nick Cannon will co-host the Teen Choice Awards 2018 show with internet personality Lele Pons.

Teen Choice Awards 2018 nominations