Teen Choice Awards 2018: How to watch, vote and nominations

The summer's only teen-choice awards show.
By
Elie Levine
 Published : July 24, 2018
Teen Choice Awards 2018
Get all the details on the Teen Choice Awards 2018. Photo by Getty Images

Your summer plans probably include going on vacation and shopping, but are you planning to watch the Teen Choice Awards 2018? Celebrate this year’s biggest achievers in comedy, film, music, fashion and TV, selected by teens. The event also features appearances by Noah Cyrus, Nina Dobrev, Lucy Hale, Maddie Ziegler, Jojo Siwa, Hudson Yang and the entire cast of the hit show “Riverdale.”

Who's hosting the Teen Choice Awards 2018?

Entertainer and five-time nominee Nick Cannon will co-host the Teen Choice Awards 2018 show with internet personality Lele Pons.

Teen Choice Awards 2018 nominations

Check out the full list of Teen Choice Awards 2018 nominees below.

Teen Choice Awards 2018 vote nominations

Choice Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift

 

Choice Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

 

Choice Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Maroon 5

Migos

Why Don’t We

 

Choice Country Artist

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

 

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist

Calvin Harris

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

The Chainsmokers

Zedd

 

Choice Latin Artist

Becky G

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

 

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

 

Choice Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At the Disco

Paramore

Portugal. The Man

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors

 

Choice Song: Female Artist

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left To Cry”

Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – “Havana”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Halsey – “Bad at Love”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

 

Choice Song: Male Artist

Charlie Puth – “Attention”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – “Say Something”

Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – “Love.”

 

Choice Song: Group

5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Maroon 5 – “Wait”

Panic! At the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”

Why Don’t We – “Trust Fund Baby”

 

Choice Collaboration

Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – “Finesse (Remix)”

Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – “End Game”

The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – “Pray for Me” (“Black Panther” soundtrack)

Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (“The Greatest Showman” soundtrack)

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”

 

Movies

Choice Action Movie

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Justice League”

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

“Pacific Rim: Uprising”

“Tomb Raider”

 

Choice Action Movie Actor

Chris Evans – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Dylan O’Brien – “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

Henry Cavill – “Justice League”

John Boyega – “Pacific Rim: Uprising”

Robert Downey Jr. – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Tom Holland – “Avengers: Infinity War”

 

Choice Action Movie Actress

Alicia Vikander – "Tomb Raider"

Amy Adams – "Justice League"

Elizabeth Olsen – "Avengers: Infinity War"

Gal Gadot – "Justice League"

Scarlett Johansson – "Avengers: Infinity War"

Zoe Saldana – "Avengers: Infinity War"

 

Choice Sci-Fi Movie

"Black Panther"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Rampage"

"Ready Player One"

"Thor: Ragnarok"

 

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor

Chadwick Boseman – "Black Panther"

Chris Hemsworth – "Thor: Ragnarok"

Dwayne Johnson – "Rampage"

Mark Ruffalo – "Thor: Ragnarok"

Ryan Gosling – "Blade Runner 2049"

Tye Sheridan – "Ready Player One"

 

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress 

Danai Gurira – "Black Panther"

Letitia Wright – "Black Panther"

Lupita Nyong’o – "Black Panther"

Naomie Harris – "Rampage"

Olivia Cooke – "Ready Player One"

Tessa Thompson – "Thor: Ragnarok"

 

Choice Fantasy Movie

"A Wrinkle in Time"

"Coco"

"Peter Rabbit"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

 

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor

Anthony Gonzalez – "Coco"

Gael García Bernal – "Coco"

James Corden – "Peter Rabbit"

John Boyega – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Mark Hamill – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Oscar Isaac – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

 

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress 

Carrie Fisher – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Daisy Ridley – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Mindy Kaling – "A Wrinkle in Time"

Oprah Winfrey – "A Wrinkle in Time"

Reese Witherspoon – "A Wrinkle in Time"

Storm Reid – "A Wrinkle in Time"

 

Choice Drama Movie

"A Quiet Place"

"Midnight Sun"

"Murder on the Orient Express"

"The Greatest Showman"

"Truth or Dare"

"Wonder"

 

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Hugh Jackman – "The Greatest Showman"

Jacob Tremblay – "Wonder"

Leslie Odom Jr. – "Murder on the Orient Express"

Patrick Schwarzenegger – "Midnight Sun"

Timothée Chalamet – "Lady Bird"

Zac Efron – "The Greatest Showman"

 

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Bella Thorne – "Midnight Sun"

Daisy Ridley – "Murder on the Orient Express"

Julia Roberts – "Wonder"

Lucy Hale – "Truth or Dare"

Saoirse Ronan – "Lady Bird"

Zendaya – "The Greatest Showman"

 

Choice Comedy Movie

"Daddy’s Home 2"

"I Feel Pretty"

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

"Love, Simon"

"Overboard"

"Pitch Perfect 3"

 

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

Eugenio Derbez – "Overboard"

Jack Black – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

Kevin Hart – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

Mark Wahlberg – "Daddy’s Home 2"

Will Ferrell – "Daddy’s Home 2"

 

Choice Comedy Movie Actress 

Amy Schumer – "I Feel Pretty"

Anna Faris – "Overboard"

Anna Kendrick – "Pitch Perfect 3"

Hailee Steinfeld – "Pitch Perfect 3"

Karen Gillan – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

Rebel Wilson – "Pitch Perfect 3"

 

Television

Choice Drama TV Show 

"Empire"

"Famous in Love"

"Riverdale"

"Star"

"The Fosters"

"This Is Us"

 

Choice Drama TV Actor

Cole Sprouse — "Riverdale"

Freddie Highmore — "The Good Doctor"

Jesse Williams — "Grey’s Anatomy"

Jussie Smollett — "Empire"

K.J. Apa — "Riverdale"

Sterling K. Brown — "This Is Us"

 

Choice Drama TV Actress 

Bella Thorne — "Famous in Love"

Camila Mendes — "Riverdale"

Chrissy Metz — "This Is Us"

Lili Reinhart — "Riverdale"

Maia Mitchell — "The Fosters"

Ryan Destiny — "Star"

 

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

"iZombie"

"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

"Stranger Things"

"Supernatural"

"The 100"

"The Originals"

 

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Bob Morley — "The 100"

Dominic Sherwood — "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Finn Wolfhard — "Stranger Things"

Gaten Matarazzo — "Stranger Things"

Joseph Morgan — "The Originals"

Matthew Daddario — "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

 

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress 

Eliza Taylor — "The 100"

Emeraude Toubia — "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Katherine McNamara — "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Lana Parrilla — "Once Upon a Time"

Millie Bobby Brown — "Stranger Things"

Rose McIver — "iZombie"

 

Choice Action TV Show

"Arrow"

"Gotham"

"Lethal Weapon"

"Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

"Supergirl"

"The Flash"

 

Choice Action TV Actor

Chris Wood — "Supergirl"

Damon Wayans — "Lethal Weapon"

David Mazouz — "Gotham"

Grant Gustin — "The Flash"

Lucas Till — "MacGyver"

Stephen Amell — "Arrow"

 

Choice Action TV Actress

Caity Lotz — "DC’s Legends of Tomorrow"

Candice Patton — "The Flash"

Chloe Bennet — "Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Danielle Panabaker — "The Flash"

Emily Bett Rickards — "Arrow"

Melissa Benoist — "Supergirl"

 

Choice Comedy TV Show 

"black-ish"

"Fuller House"

"Jane the Virgin"

"Modern Family"

"The Big Bang Theory"

"The Good Place"

 

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Andy Samberg — "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Anthony Anderson — "black-ish"

Elias Harger — "Fuller House"

Hudson Yang — "Fresh Off the Boat"

Jaime Camil — "Jane the Virgin"

Rico Rodriguez — "Modern Family"

 

Choice Comedy TV Actress

America Ferrera — "Superstore"

Candace Cameron Bure — "Fuller House"

Gina Rodriguez — "Jane the Virgin"

Kristen Bell — "The Good Place"

Sarah Hyland — "Modern Family"

Yara Shahidi — "blackish," "grown-ish"

 

Choice Animated TV Show

"Bob’s Burgers"

"Family Guy"

"Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir"

"Rick and Morty"

"Steven Universe"

"The Simpsons"

 

Choice Reality TV Show 

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians"

"Lip Sync Battle"

"MasterChef Junior"

"The Four: Battle for Stardom"

"The Voice"

"Total Divas"

 

Choice Throwback TV Show 

"Dawson’s Creek"

"Friends"

"Gossip Girl"

"One Tree Hill"

"That ’70s Show"

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

 

Choice TV Personality

Chrissy Teigen — "Lip Sync Battle"

Derek Hough — "World of Dance"

DJ Khaled — "The Four: Battle for Stardom"

Hailey Baldwin — "Drop the Mic"

Kelly Clarkson — "The Voice"

Meghan Trainor — "The Four: Battle for Stardom"

 

Other

Choice Comedian 

Ellen DeGeneres

James Corden

Jimmy Fallon

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

The Dolan Twins

 

Choice Male Athlete

Adam Rippon

J.J. Watt

LeBron James

Red Gerard

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

 

Choice Female Athlete

Chloe Kim

Lindsey Vonn

Mikaela Shiffrin

Mirai Nagasu

Serena Williams

U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team

 

Teen Choice Awards 2018 date and how to watch

The Teen Choice Awards 2018 are Sunday, August 12, at 8 p.m. on Fox. See the winners announced and watch all the performances.

Teen Choice Awards 2018 vote info

Fans can still vote on all of the Teen Choice Awards 2018 nominees at teenchoice.votenow.tv.

