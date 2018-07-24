Teen Choice Awards 2018: How to watch, vote and nominations

Your summer plans probably include going on vacation and shopping, but are you planning to watch the Teen Choice Awards 2018? Celebrate this year’s biggest achievers in comedy, film, music, fashion and TV, selected by teens. The event also features appearances by Noah Cyrus, Nina Dobrev, Lucy Hale, Maddie Ziegler, Jojo Siwa, Hudson Yang and the entire cast of the hit show “Riverdale.”
Who's hosting the Teen Choice Awards 2018?
Entertainer and five-time nominee Nick Cannon will co-host the Teen Choice Awards 2018 show with internet personality Lele Pons.
Teen Choice Awards 2018 nominations
Check out the full list of Teen Choice Awards 2018 nominees below.
Choice Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Demi Lovato
Dua Lipa
Taylor Swift
Choice Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Louis Tomlinson
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Choice Music Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Fifth Harmony
Florida Georgia Line
Maroon 5
Migos
Why Don’t We
Choice Country Artist
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist
Calvin Harris
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
The Chainsmokers
Zedd
Choice Latin Artist
Becky G
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
Khalid
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Choice Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At the Disco
Paramore
Portugal. The Man
twenty one pilots
X Ambassadors
Choice Song: Female Artist
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left To Cry”
Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – “Havana”
Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”
Dua Lipa – “New Rules”
Halsey – “Bad at Love”
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
Choice Song: Male Artist
Charlie Puth – “Attention”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – “Say Something”
Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – “Love.”
Choice Song: Group
5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”
Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”
Maroon 5 – “Wait”
Panic! At the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”
Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”
Why Don’t We – “Trust Fund Baby”
Choice Collaboration
Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – “Meant to Be”
Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – “Finesse (Remix)”
Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – “End Game”
The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – “Pray for Me” (“Black Panther” soundtrack)
Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (“The Greatest Showman” soundtrack)
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”
Movies
Choice Action Movie
“Avengers: Infinity War”
“Justice League”
“Maze Runner: The Death Cure”
“Pacific Rim: Uprising”
“Tomb Raider”
Choice Action Movie Actor
Chris Evans – “Avengers: Infinity War”
Dylan O’Brien – “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”
Henry Cavill – “Justice League”
John Boyega – “Pacific Rim: Uprising”
Robert Downey Jr. – “Avengers: Infinity War”
Tom Holland – “Avengers: Infinity War”
Choice Action Movie Actress
Alicia Vikander – "Tomb Raider"
Amy Adams – "Justice League"
Elizabeth Olsen – "Avengers: Infinity War"
Gal Gadot – "Justice League"
Scarlett Johansson – "Avengers: Infinity War"
Zoe Saldana – "Avengers: Infinity War"
Choice Sci-Fi Movie
"Black Panther"
"Blade Runner 2049"
"Rampage"
"Ready Player One"
"Thor: Ragnarok"
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor
Chadwick Boseman – "Black Panther"
Chris Hemsworth – "Thor: Ragnarok"
Dwayne Johnson – "Rampage"
Mark Ruffalo – "Thor: Ragnarok"
Ryan Gosling – "Blade Runner 2049"
Tye Sheridan – "Ready Player One"
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress
Danai Gurira – "Black Panther"
Letitia Wright – "Black Panther"
Lupita Nyong’o – "Black Panther"
Naomie Harris – "Rampage"
Olivia Cooke – "Ready Player One"
Tessa Thompson – "Thor: Ragnarok"
Choice Fantasy Movie
"A Wrinkle in Time"
"Coco"
"Peter Rabbit"
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor
Anthony Gonzalez – "Coco"
Gael García Bernal – "Coco"
James Corden – "Peter Rabbit"
John Boyega – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Mark Hamill – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Oscar Isaac – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress
Carrie Fisher – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Daisy Ridley – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Mindy Kaling – "A Wrinkle in Time"
Oprah Winfrey – "A Wrinkle in Time"
Reese Witherspoon – "A Wrinkle in Time"
Storm Reid – "A Wrinkle in Time"
Choice Drama Movie
"A Quiet Place"
"Midnight Sun"
"Murder on the Orient Express"
"The Greatest Showman"
"Truth or Dare"
"Wonder"
Choice Drama Movie Actor
Hugh Jackman – "The Greatest Showman"
Jacob Tremblay – "Wonder"
Leslie Odom Jr. – "Murder on the Orient Express"
Patrick Schwarzenegger – "Midnight Sun"
Timothée Chalamet – "Lady Bird"
Zac Efron – "The Greatest Showman"
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Bella Thorne – "Midnight Sun"
Daisy Ridley – "Murder on the Orient Express"
Julia Roberts – "Wonder"
Lucy Hale – "Truth or Dare"
Saoirse Ronan – "Lady Bird"
Zendaya – "The Greatest Showman"
Choice Comedy Movie
"Daddy’s Home 2"
"I Feel Pretty"
"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
"Love, Simon"
"Overboard"
"Pitch Perfect 3"
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Dwayne Johnson – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
Eugenio Derbez – "Overboard"
Jack Black – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
Kevin Hart – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
Mark Wahlberg – "Daddy’s Home 2"
Will Ferrell – "Daddy’s Home 2"
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Amy Schumer – "I Feel Pretty"
Anna Faris – "Overboard"
Anna Kendrick – "Pitch Perfect 3"
Hailee Steinfeld – "Pitch Perfect 3"
Karen Gillan – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
Rebel Wilson – "Pitch Perfect 3"
Television
Choice Drama TV Show
"Empire"
"Famous in Love"
"Riverdale"
"Star"
"The Fosters"
"This Is Us"
Choice Drama TV Actor
Cole Sprouse — "Riverdale"
Freddie Highmore — "The Good Doctor"
Jesse Williams — "Grey’s Anatomy"
Jussie Smollett — "Empire"
K.J. Apa — "Riverdale"
Sterling K. Brown — "This Is Us"
Choice Drama TV Actress
Bella Thorne — "Famous in Love"
Camila Mendes — "Riverdale"
Chrissy Metz — "This Is Us"
Lili Reinhart — "Riverdale"
Maia Mitchell — "The Fosters"
Ryan Destiny — "Star"
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
"iZombie"
"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
"Stranger Things"
"Supernatural"
"The 100"
"The Originals"
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Bob Morley — "The 100"
Dominic Sherwood — "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Finn Wolfhard — "Stranger Things"
Gaten Matarazzo — "Stranger Things"
Joseph Morgan — "The Originals"
Matthew Daddario — "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Eliza Taylor — "The 100"
Emeraude Toubia — "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Katherine McNamara — "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Lana Parrilla — "Once Upon a Time"
Millie Bobby Brown — "Stranger Things"
Rose McIver — "iZombie"
Choice Action TV Show
"Arrow"
"Gotham"
"Lethal Weapon"
"Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
"Supergirl"
"The Flash"
Choice Action TV Actor
Chris Wood — "Supergirl"
Damon Wayans — "Lethal Weapon"
David Mazouz — "Gotham"
Grant Gustin — "The Flash"
Lucas Till — "MacGyver"
Stephen Amell — "Arrow"
Choice Action TV Actress
Caity Lotz — "DC’s Legends of Tomorrow"
Candice Patton — "The Flash"
Chloe Bennet — "Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
Danielle Panabaker — "The Flash"
Emily Bett Rickards — "Arrow"
Melissa Benoist — "Supergirl"
Choice Comedy TV Show
"black-ish"
"Fuller House"
"Jane the Virgin"
"Modern Family"
"The Big Bang Theory"
"The Good Place"
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Andy Samberg — "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
Anthony Anderson — "black-ish"
Elias Harger — "Fuller House"
Hudson Yang — "Fresh Off the Boat"
Jaime Camil — "Jane the Virgin"
Rico Rodriguez — "Modern Family"
Choice Comedy TV Actress
America Ferrera — "Superstore"
Candace Cameron Bure — "Fuller House"
Gina Rodriguez — "Jane the Virgin"
Kristen Bell — "The Good Place"
Sarah Hyland — "Modern Family"
Yara Shahidi — "blackish," "grown-ish"
Choice Animated TV Show
"Bob’s Burgers"
"Family Guy"
"Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir"
"Rick and Morty"
"Steven Universe"
"The Simpsons"
Choice Reality TV Show
"Keeping Up With the Kardashians"
"Lip Sync Battle"
"MasterChef Junior"
"The Four: Battle for Stardom"
"The Voice"
"Total Divas"
Choice Throwback TV Show
"Dawson’s Creek"
"Friends"
"Gossip Girl"
"One Tree Hill"
"That ’70s Show"
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"
Choice TV Personality
Chrissy Teigen — "Lip Sync Battle"
Derek Hough — "World of Dance"
DJ Khaled — "The Four: Battle for Stardom"
Hailey Baldwin — "Drop the Mic"
Kelly Clarkson — "The Voice"
Meghan Trainor — "The Four: Battle for Stardom"
Other
Choice Comedian
Ellen DeGeneres
James Corden
Jimmy Fallon
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
The Dolan Twins
Choice Male Athlete
Adam Rippon
J.J. Watt
LeBron James
Red Gerard
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Choice Female Athlete
Chloe Kim
Lindsey Vonn
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mirai Nagasu
Serena Williams
U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team
Teen Choice Awards 2018 date and how to watch
The Teen Choice Awards 2018 are Sunday, August 12, at 8 p.m. on Fox. See the winners announced and watch all the performances.
Teen Choice Awards 2018 vote info
Fans can still vote on all of the Teen Choice Awards 2018 nominees at teenchoice.votenow.tv.