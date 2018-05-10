The first trailer for 'The Predator' is here: Watch it now

Today, 20th Century Fox released the first trailer for Shane Black’s The Predator. According to Polygon, compared to the original Predator movie from 1987, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as a "skilled hunter" of extraterrestrial life, Black’s take will tell of a "group of smarter, genetically enhanced monsters that a team of ex-soldiers are forced to eliminate in order to save Earth from total destruction." And The Predator trailer gives us a taste of this.

The timeline of the 2018 Predator film will land somewhere between Predator 2 (1990) and Predators (2010), The Verge reports. Predators also made an appearance fighting Aliens in the films Alien vs. Predator (2004) and Alien vs. Predator: Requiem (2007). This installment, Black said, is considered a sequel, and it features stars such as Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Olivia Munn and Sterling K. Brown.

A producer of the 2010 Predators film, Robert Rodriguez, also saw his installment as a sequel. "I didn’t even see those two, actually," he admitted to Metro in a 2010 interview, speaking of the crossover movies. "I just pretend I … was making a sequel to the first one."

Back in 2016, Collider spoke to Black, who also directed Iron Man 3, about The Predator before filming began. When asked about how he classified the film, Black said, "…I think the Predator movies have slightly veered from typical sci-fi in that there is a sort of thriller aspect to them."

"I think it should be scary," he continued. "I think it should be funny, and I think ultimately it should be wondrous and about perceiving things that human beings very seldom get a chance to see…" adding, "I don’t mean movie audiences I mean characters in the movie. I’m not saying the movie will be nothing anyone’s seen before."

20th Century Fox’s synopsis of the film is included with The Predator trailer released today. It reads:

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black's explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

We’re hoping for more versions of The Predator trailer soon, given that this is only our first glimpse and teases so much more to come.

The Predator will hit theaters September 14.