Tiffany Haddish is the new face of Groupon

Her story about taking Will and Jada Pinkett Smith on a Groupon swamp tour went viral. Now the "Girls Trip" actress has scored a Super Bowl spot with the company.

Give Tiffany Haddish the spotlight and she does not disappoint. The comedian first won us over in her tour-de-force performance in “Girls Trip,” for which she won “Best Supporting Actress” at the New York Film Critics Circle awards. The 17-minute acceptance speech she delivered that night is worthy of its own nomination.

She was a hit as a host on SNL and in her debut stand-up special, "She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood!" on Showtime. But one of her best moments was during the press circuit for “Girls Trip.” On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Haddish told a story about taking Will Smith and co-star Jada Pinkett Smith on a Groupon swamp tour down in New Orleans and it went viral. Don’t think Groupon didn’t notice. Months later, Haddish has landed a gig as a spokesperson for the company, starring in a series of upcoming commercials, including a Super Bowl spot, People reports.

In a video announcing the partnership, Haddish lets it be known that swamp sojourn was not her first Groupon experience. "As you know I’m a huge fan of Groupon and have been using them forever. To eat out, to take my niece everywhere and to get my Groupon body on — you know what I’m saying: personal trainers at a discounted rate."

The data confirms it: Groupon's head of marketing Jon Wild told People that she’s actually in the top one percent of the most frequent Groupon users. Get those deals, Tiff.

Wild said much of her upcoming Super Bowl ad will be improvised. “She knows our product better than a lot of Groupon employees, it was incredible,” he said. “She could name what she’d done, the experience she had and how much she’d saved.”

We can’t promise we’ll watch the game on Feb. 4, but we’ll definitely tune in for the fourth quarter, when Haddish’s spot is set to air. We would watch her in literally anything.