Tiler Peck was going through a divorce during ‘Ballet Now,’ here is why it wasn’t included

If you have ever wondered how much blood, sweat, toil and preparation a director and performer put into preparing a ballet then you immediately need to sit down and watch Ballet Now.

The riveting and all-encompassing documentary provides an intimate, behind the scenes look at what goes into conceiving, preparing and performing a program of dance at Los Angeles’ Music Center.

But what is even more impressive is that its star Tiler Peck was responsible for both leading the show and directing it, too.

In the four days leading up to the show Peck is seen organizing and overseeing every little detail, but while there is chaos always swirling around her, she remains cool, composed and detailed in her work.

Peck is a tour-de-force throughout the documentary. But what makes her efforts even more impressive is that, just a few weeks earlier, Peck had divorced her husband, Robert Fairchild, after 3 years of marriage.

Not that you would know that from watching “Ballet Now,” which doesn’t include a reference to her divorce.

I recently had the chance to speak to Peck, who explained why they decided not to mention the breakdown of her marriage.

“When I watched it with my mum in Seattle at the premiere I turned to her and said, ‘And nobody knows what I was going through.’ When someone says, ‘I can’t believe that you did that,’ they have no idea that a month prior I had found out we were going to get divorced.”

“I guess in a way I needed ballet to keep my mind off things. But I definitely wanted it to not be about, I wanted it to be about what I did on my own. And just knowing that I did something crazy like that and in the middle of the divorce is something me myself I can be even more proud of.”

“And only the people closest to me knew exactly what was going on. So that was just a month into it. So you can imagine what I was going through, and having to do something like I did on top of it was pretty insane. But I did it.”

Peck also told me that she was more than happy with the results, too, before then talking me through her favorite moments from "Ballet Now."

“My favorite scene is with my grandma, I think she looks so glamorous. Seeing her talk about me and my childhood was really special, and the fact she was able to see the performances at The Music Center meant a huge amount to me.”

“I loved reliving the ups and downs. You know, like seeing me get really testy with the slip-no-more, that really was the case. I was like, ‘You guys have been talking about this for 5 minutes and you’re telling me it is 20 minutes and we have 30 minutes. So if we stop talking about it we can get it down.’”

“That is like as testy as I get. For me, watching it, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’”

“It was just that I had to do everything. People would come in asking me what the orchestra should be wearing. Every little thing. I was just like, ‘I can’t deal with that right now.’ But I had to answer everything. As soon as it was finished I was like, ‘Oh my God. I am so glad it is over. But I want to do it all over again.’”

“But the one thing I have really enjoyed from people that have watched the documentary is that they say, ‘How do you stay so composed?’ That is just how I am with things.”

“I like to be direct and get them done, so I was more direct than I have ever been during that week so that I could get things done. But my personality is very light-hearted and I always have a smile, and I always want people to have an amazing experience.”

“So, for me, getting things done in a ditzy way is not my way at all. I really love that people say that when they see the documentary. Because they’re like, ‘I love the way you come across.’”

“For me that was the important thing. Because when you are having a documentary done on you, you never know how you are going to come across in the editing process.”

“I love that Steve [Cantor, the director] literally didn’t add anything. And just let me be me, and I was able to watch it. Because I usually hate watching myself on screen, but I can really watch it and be proud of it and I think I come across just as myself and that is something that I can be really happy about.”

“Ballet Now” is now available to watch on Hulu.