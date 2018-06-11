Tony Awards 2018: Highlights, complete list of winners

Actor Robert Dinero has something to say about the president

Chita Rivera accepts the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. Credit: Getty Images

The 2018 Tony Awards aired Sunday night from Radio City Music Hall to honor and celebrate the absolute best of Broadway Theater.

The 72nd annual Tony Awards were co-hosted by singer-songwriters Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles. The two singers took to the stage as a piano duet to playfully poke fun at all the actors and performers who would not be winning a Tony Award, including themselves.

"This one is for the loser inside of you. And this is for the people who don’t get to take the trophy home," the hosts sang in the show introduction performance.

Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles

During the 2018 Tony’s American-British actor Andrew Garfield gave a heartfelt and impassioned speech dedicated to the LGBT community while accepting a Tony Award for his performance as the lead actor in “Angels in America.”

"At a moment in time, where maybe the most important thing we remember right now is the sanctity of the human spirit, it is the profound privilege of my life to play Prior Walter in Angels in America, because he represents the purest spirit of humanity and especially that of the LGBTQ community," Garfield said. "It is a spirit that says 'no' to oppression, it is a spirit that says 'no' to bigotry, 'no' to shame, 'no' to exclusion. It is a spirit that says we are all made perfectly and we all belong," he added.

Garfield referenced a recent incident involving a Colorado baker who declined to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding as he finished his acceptance speech.

"We are all sacred and we all belong," Garfield said. "So, let's just bake a cake for everyone who wants a cake to be baked."

Andrew Garfield 2018 Tony Awards acceptance speech

Legendary singer Bruce Springsteen received a special Tony Award for his Broadway show, Springsteen on Broadway, where he’s played 236 shows. The 68-year-old singer later performed his classic hit "My Hometown."

Robert Dinero exercised his First Amendment rights and said a few things about President Trump to get the audience fired up before introducing Springsteen.

2018 Tony Awards winners list

In case you missed the show, here’s a complete list of nominees and winners from the 2018 Tony Awards.

Best Play:

The Children

Farinelli and The King

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two *WINNER*

Junk

Latin History for Morons

Best Musical:

The Band’s Visit *WINNER*

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Revival of a Play:

Angels in America *WINNER*

Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Lobby Hero

Travesties

Best Revival of a Musical:

My Fair Lady

Once On This Island *WINNER*

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Best Book of a Musical:

The Band’s Visit, Itamar Moses *WINNER*

Frozen, Jennifer Lee

Mean Girls, Tina Fey

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, Kyle Jarrow

Best Original Score:

Angels in America

The Band’s Visit *WINNER*

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play:

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America *WINNER*

Tom Hollander, Travesties

Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Mark Rylance, Farinelli and The King

Denzel Washington, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:

Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women *WINNER*

Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit *WINNER*

Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady

Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island

LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit *WINNER*

Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls

Jessie Mueller, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Michael Cera, Lobby Hero

Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero

Nathan Lane, Angels in America *WINNER*

David Morse, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play:

Susan Brown, Angels in America

Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Deborah Findlay, The Children

Denise Gough, Angels in America

Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women *WINNER*

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady

Alexander Gemignani, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Grey Henson, Mean Girls

Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit *WINNER*

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Renée Fleming, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel *WINNER*

Ashley Park, Mean Girls

Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady

Best Scenic Design of a Play:

Miriam Buether, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King

Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two *WINNER*

Santo Loquasto, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, Angels in America

Best Scenic Design of a Musical:

Dane Laffrey, Once On This Island

Scott Pask, The Band’s Visit

Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young, Mean Girls

Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady

David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical *WINNER*

Best Costume Design of a Play:

Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King

Nicky Gillibrand, Angels in America

Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two *WINNER*

Ann Roth, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Ann Roth, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Costume Design of a Musical:

Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls

Clint Ramos, Once On This Island

Ann Roth, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady *WINNER*

Best Lighting Design of a Play:

Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two *WINNER*

Paule Constable, Angels in America

Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Paul Russell, Farinelli and The King

Ben Stanton, Junk

Best Lighting Design of a Musical:

Kevin Adams, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Once On This Island

Donald Holder, My Fair Lady

Brian MacDevitt, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit *WINNER*

Best Sound Design of a Play:

Adam Cork, Travesties

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Angels in America

Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two *WINNER*

Tom Gibbons, 1984

Dan Moses Schreier, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Sound Design of a Musical:

Kai Harada, The Band’s Visit *WINNER*

Peter Hylenski, Once On This Island

Scott Lehrer, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Brian Ronan, Mean Girls

Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Direction of a Play:

Marianne Elliott, Angels in America

Joe Mantello, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Patrick Marber, Travesties

John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two *WINNER*

George C. Wolfe, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Direction of a Musical:

Michael Arden, Once On This Island

David Cromer, The Band’s Visit *WINNER*

Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls

Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady

Best Choreography:

Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady

Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Steven Hoggett, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls

Justin Peck, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel *WINNER*

Best Orchestrations:

John Clancy, Mean Girls

Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Annmarie Milazzo & Michael Starobin, Once On This Island

Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit *WINNER*

Jonathan Tunick, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel



Recipients of awards and nonors in non-competitive categories

Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre:

Chita Rivera

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Special Tony Awards recipients:

John Leguizamo

Bruce Springsteen