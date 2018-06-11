Tony Awards 2018: Highlights, complete list of winners

The 2018 Tony Awards aired Sunday night from Radio City Music Hall to honor and celebrate the absolute best of Broadway Theater.
The 72nd annual Tony Awards were co-hosted by singer-songwriters Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles. The two singers took to the stage as a piano duet to playfully poke fun at all the actors and performers who would not be winning a Tony Award, including themselves.
"This one is for the loser inside of you. And this is for the people who don’t get to take the trophy home," the hosts sang in the show introduction performance.
Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles
During the 2018 Tony’s American-British actor Andrew Garfield gave a heartfelt and impassioned speech dedicated to the LGBT community while accepting a Tony Award for his performance as the lead actor in “Angels in America.”
"At a moment in time, where maybe the most important thing we remember right now is the sanctity of the human spirit, it is the profound privilege of my life to play Prior Walter in Angels in America, because he represents the purest spirit of humanity and especially that of the LGBTQ community," Garfield said. "It is a spirit that says 'no' to oppression, it is a spirit that says 'no' to bigotry, 'no' to shame, 'no' to exclusion. It is a spirit that says we are all made perfectly and we all belong," he added.
Garfield referenced a recent incident involving a Colorado baker who declined to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding as he finished his acceptance speech.
"We are all sacred and we all belong," Garfield said. "So, let's just bake a cake for everyone who wants a cake to be baked."
Andrew Garfield 2018 Tony Awards acceptance speech
Legendary singer Bruce Springsteen received a special Tony Award for his Broadway show, Springsteen on Broadway, where he’s played 236 shows. The 68-year-old singer later performed his classic hit "My Hometown."
Robert Dinero exercised his First Amendment rights and said a few things about President Trump to get the audience fired up before introducing Springsteen.
2018 Tony Awards winners list
In case you missed the show, here’s a complete list of nominees and winners from the 2018 Tony Awards.
Best Play:
The Children
Farinelli and The King
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two *WINNER*
Junk
Latin History for Morons
Best Musical:
The Band’s Visit *WINNER*
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Revival of a Play:
Angels in America *WINNER*
Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Lobby Hero
Travesties
Best Revival of a Musical:
My Fair Lady
Once On This Island *WINNER*
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Best Book of a Musical:
The Band’s Visit, Itamar Moses *WINNER*
Frozen, Jennifer Lee
Mean Girls, Tina Fey
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, Kyle Jarrow
Best Original Score:
Angels in America
The Band’s Visit *WINNER*
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play:
Andrew Garfield, Angels in America *WINNER*
Tom Hollander, Travesties
Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Mark Rylance, Farinelli and The King
Denzel Washington, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:
Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women *WINNER*
Condola Rashad, Saint Joan
Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God
Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:
Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady
Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit *WINNER*
Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:
Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady
Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island
LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit *WINNER*
Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls
Jessie Mueller, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Michael Cera, Lobby Hero
Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero
Nathan Lane, Angels in America *WINNER*
David Morse, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play:
Susan Brown, Angels in America
Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Deborah Findlay, The Children
Denise Gough, Angels in America
Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women *WINNER*
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical:
Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady
Alexander Gemignani, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Grey Henson, Mean Girls
Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit *WINNER*
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical:
Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Renée Fleming, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel *WINNER*
Ashley Park, Mean Girls
Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady
Best Scenic Design of a Play:
Miriam Buether, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King
Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two *WINNER*
Santo Loquasto, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, Angels in America
Best Scenic Design of a Musical:
Dane Laffrey, Once On This Island
Scott Pask, The Band’s Visit
Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young, Mean Girls
Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady
David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical *WINNER*
Best Costume Design of a Play:
Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King
Nicky Gillibrand, Angels in America
Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two *WINNER*
Ann Roth, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
Ann Roth, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Best Costume Design of a Musical:
Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls
Clint Ramos, Once On This Island
Ann Roth, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady *WINNER*
Best Lighting Design of a Play:
Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two *WINNER*
Paule Constable, Angels in America
Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Paul Russell, Farinelli and The King
Ben Stanton, Junk
Best Lighting Design of a Musical:
Kevin Adams, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Once On This Island
Donald Holder, My Fair Lady
Brian MacDevitt, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit *WINNER*
Best Sound Design of a Play:
Adam Cork, Travesties
Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Angels in America
Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two *WINNER*
Tom Gibbons, 1984
Dan Moses Schreier, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Best Sound Design of a Musical:
Kai Harada, The Band’s Visit *WINNER*
Peter Hylenski, Once On This Island
Scott Lehrer, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Brian Ronan, Mean Girls
Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Direction of a Play:
Marianne Elliott, Angels in America
Joe Mantello, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
Patrick Marber, Travesties
John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two *WINNER*
George C. Wolfe, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Best Direction of a Musical:
Michael Arden, Once On This Island
David Cromer, The Band’s Visit *WINNER*
Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls
Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady
Best Choreography:
Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady
Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Steven Hoggett, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls
Justin Peck, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel *WINNER*
Best Orchestrations:
John Clancy, Mean Girls
Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Annmarie Milazzo & Michael Starobin, Once On This Island
Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit *WINNER*
Jonathan Tunick, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Recipients of awards and nonors in non-competitive categories
Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre:
Chita Rivera
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Special Tony Awards recipients:
John Leguizamo
Bruce Springsteen