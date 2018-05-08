The official 13 Reasons Why season 2 trailer came out today and it's a must-watch

13 Reasons Why season 2 will premiere on May 18 — the day before the royal wedding, to put that in perspective. Netflix just released an official 13 Reasons Why season 2 trailer — and it's messy, manic and brings the mystery.

Fans are waiting anxiously for the tragic return of Clay and the rest of the Liberty High teens included on Hannah’s tapes. There’s Bryce, the jerky jock who raped both Hannah and Jessica. (Will justice be served?) There’s Alex, the wannabe cool kid and ex-friend of Hannah who attempted suicide in season one.

And don't forget about Mr. Porter. There’s a lot to unwrap now, as the school district faces a lawsuit filed by the Bakers. But we finally have a look into how some of this will manifest itself on camera.

There are some things we already know about the new season. For starters, the cast will look the same, with the addition of a handful of new characters like brother-sister duo Cyrus and Mackenzie and a school baseball coach named Rick. There’s also the introduction of Polaroids that lead to a string of sexual assaults happening in the school.

We know, too, that Netflix is introducing new resources to cope with the heavy topics the series delves into. To read more on what we know about 13 Reasons Why season 2, click through to Metro’s guide on the cast, plot, and more.

"And this year wraps up with another committed journey with @13reasonswhy -Season 2 is coming. To every person on this project, thank you for coming back," executive producer Selena Gomez wrote in a December Instagram. "Good or bad we are committed to having the tough conversations, to telling the story that can start change."

13 Reasons Why season 2 trailer

"I felt like this whole thing was going to be over, but it’s not," Clay says at the start of the trailer. He turns over a Polaroid to find "Hannah wasn’t the only one" written on the back. If this bit from Netflix is any indication of what season 2 will bring, Hannah still holds a key role in the next 13 episodes, partially as hallucinations. By the end of the trailer, Clay is shown holding a gun — and the intensity is on.

Watch the official 13 Reasons Why season 2 trailer below.