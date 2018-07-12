Here are the 2018 Emmy Awards nominations

The 2018 Emmy Awards nominations are set to be announced Thursday, July 12 and Samira Wiley (The Handmaids Tale) and Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist) will both announce the nominees for the 2018 Emmys live from the Television Academy headquarters in North Hollywood.

We’re expecting HBO’s Game of Thrones to be back in the race for an Emmy after missing the 2017 ceremony. The Handmaid’s Tale is likely to receive a few nominations this year. Game of Thrones has won the most Emmy Awards ever for a drama series, with 38. The Handmaid’s Tale won eight Emmys in 2017, so it will be interesting to see who takes home awards this year.

There are many people pulling for Netflix’ GLOW to be nominated for best comedy series at the 2018 Emmy Awards and NBC's This is Us will likely be nominated in the best drama category.

Amazon’s 1950s comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel could receive its first Emmy nomination this year.

FX’s Atlanta was nominated for best comedy series in 2017, but it was HBO’s Veep that took the honors. Donald Glover became the first black director to win an Emmy for directing a comedy series and he also won an Emmy for lead actor in a comedy series. Atlanta fans are hoping the show receives a nomination this year for the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Watch 2018 Emmy Awards Nominations live stream

The 2018 Emmy nominations will stream live from California at 11:25 a.m. EST, 8:25 a.m. PST.

The Emmy nominations announcement will be live streamed at Emmys.com and on the Television Acadamy’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Get ready to see some of your favorite actors and TV shows nominated this year at the 2018 Emmy Awards as well as few breakout performers.

2018 Emmy Awards nominees

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”

Jeff Daniels, “The Looming Tower”

John Legend, “Jesus Christ Superstar”

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Jesse Plemons, “USS Callister (Black Mirror)”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Cult”

Michelle Dockery, “Godless”

Edie Falco, "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"

Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

Jessica Biel,"The Sinner"

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"

Ed Harris, "Westworld"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace And Frankie"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"

Outstanding Children's Program

"A Series Of Unfortunate Events"

"Alexa & Katie"

"Fuller House"

"Star Wars Rebels"

"The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special"

Outstanding Choreography

Mandy Moore, "So You Think You Can Dance"

Christopher Scott, "So You Think You Can Dance"

Travis Wall, "So You Think You Can Dance"

Al Blackstone, "So You Think You Can Dance"

Chloe Arnold, "The Late Late Show With James Corden"

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

"Fahrenheit 451"

"Genius: Picasso"

"Godless"

"The Alienist"

"Twin Peaks"

"USS Callister (Black Mirror)"

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Atlanta"

"Barry"

"black-ish"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"GLOW"

"Silicon Valley"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

"Atlanta," "Barbershop"

"Atlanta," "Aligator Man"

"Barry," "Chapter One: Make Your Mark"

"Barry," "Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going"

"Silicon Valley," "Fifty-One Percent"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Pilot"

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee"

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"Late Night With Seth Meyers"

"Saturday Night Live"

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

Outstanding Commercial

Alexa Loses Her Voice - Amazon

Earth: Shot On iPhone - iPhone

In Real Life - Monica Lewinsky - Anti-Bullying

It's A Tide Ad - Tide

The Talk - P&G - My Black Is Beautiful







