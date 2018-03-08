25 TV shows based on comics you can watch right now

There’s no denying it: comic book TV shows — aka television series based on comics — are still very much having a moment. And well, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
That’s especially true this week, with the premiere of the second season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones coinciding with International Women’s Day. The show, which kicked off on Thursday, March 8, sees Jessica (with the help of best friend Trish) confront her inner demons — and the outer ones, too.
There’s also January’s acclaimed The End of the F***ing World, which is based on an award-winning graphic novel of the same name. It follows a pair of outcasts — self-professed psychopath James (Alex Lawther) and the rebellious, delightfully foul-mouthed Alyssa (Jessica Barden) on a sort of coming-of-age road trip that is anything but standard.
On adapting the series, creator Jonathan Entwistle told Entertainment Weekly that he stumbled up on the graphic novel by chance ten years ago, stumbling upon the series lying in a trashcan behind a comic shop in London.
I’d always stopped into this old-school comic book store in London, always just looking. I’d grown up with comics and I was keeping my eye out for anything. And the store actually moved from where it was to this super new, shiny premises, and I went there for the very first time and I think they’d been clearing out stock or something like that, and… I found this piece, this hand-drawn, black-and-white, little tiny facsimiled thing. I picked it up and it was just in a pile in the back of the store, and I just thought, “This is cool!” And I saw on the back that it had a price; it was one dollar and it had been crossed out and it said 70 pence, in English. And I was like, “What is this?”
The rest, as they say, is history.
If you can’t get enough of the likes of Jessica Jones and The End of the F***ing World, you’re in luck: we’re looking at 25 comic TV shows based on comics that you can watch right now, from The Tick to iZombie.