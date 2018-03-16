5 Coming-of-age TV shows to stream right now

Watch Netflix's latest, On My Block — and then stream these five series afterwards.

Today, On My Block premieres on Netflix, bringing with it all the teen angst and pleasant nostalgia it can muster. The series — proof that Netflix is doubling down on a variety of high school narratives — follows four street-savvy friends making their way through their freshman year of high school against the background of inner city South Central Los Angeles. It’s also pretty funny!

With that in mind, we’re looking at five other coming of age tv shows that make us feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Perfect if you’re looking for something to binge this weekend.

Daria

The satirical show about a misanthropic teen inspired a generation of cynical women, and we’re here for it. Watching Daria — with best friend Jane — take no ish was particularly riveting.

Degrassi

Your standard lessons learned series, brimming with school shootings, all matter of bullying and — perhaps most importantly — a young Drake? Gets us teary just thinking about it.

Freaks and Geeks

The go-to when it comes to coming of age, painful high school fare, Freaks and Geeks perfectly allows you to relieve the horrid moments of your childhood — and laugh at them at the same time.

Gilmore Girls

The teen part of Gilmore Girls? Good. The mother-daughter part of Gilmore Girls? Great. Sure, Stars Hollow is almost too quirky to even exist fictionally, but it’s worth it for the banter — and how straight up sweet it is. I love you, you idiot!

The OC

Not to be dramatic, but The OC is the perfect show. Sure, it stars a bunch of actors who are clearly young adults posing as underaged teens, but it also brings together a perfect storm of ridiculous plot lines, delicious drama witty wordplay and the very best trends of the early aughts. Welcome to the O.C. bitch!