Watch: Oprah, 'A Wrinkle in Time' cast surprise fans with live performance

James Corden enlisted the stars for another installment of his 4D cinema segment.

The cast of "A Wrinkle in Time" gave a few lucky fans the surprise of a lifetime, thanks to James Corden.

The "Late Late Show" host enlisted Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and more for a special live rendition of their hit Disney flick. The hilarious outcome was chronicled in Corden's 4D movie segment, which aired on Monday night's episode of the late-night series.

If you haven't seen one of Corden's 4D bits before, the skit involves the comedian taking over a movie theater filled with fans who are expecting to watch a typical showing of a new blockbuster. However, he surprises everyone by bringing out the stars of whatever film is showing for a live performance, which usually ends up devolving into a wild comedy on stage.

For this edition of the segment, Oprah & Co. got into their "A Wrinkle in Time" costumes for a pretty zany interpretation of the film, narrated by Corden.

"I opened a school in Africa to give education to thousands of young girls who otherwise wouldn't have access to school," Oprah says in the clip. "But this, this has been my proudest moment."

Watch: "A Wrinkle in Time" cast surprises fans with live show

In addition to the special live show, Oprah and the "A Wrinkle in Time" cast sat down for a chat with Corden on Monday night. During the discussion, Witherspoon showed off her spot-on impressions of Oprah and Kaling.

Oprah bandied a skill of her own for the late-night host: Her ability to make pretty much anyone and everyone cry. The beloved billionaire got Corden to tear up while talking to him about his children.

"Who are you?" Corden said through his tears. "I just want to feel like this every day."

Watch: Oprah makes James Corden cry on the "Late Late Show"