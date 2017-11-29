Aaron Sorkin has an idea for a 'West Wing' revival, but does it involve Trump?

Director Aaron Sorkin finally reveals whether we will get to see The West Wing reboot in the near future and if it will include a Donald Trump presidential character during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The West Wing aired for seven seasons from 1999 to 2006 on NBC and fans have been wondering if they will ever get to see a revival of political drama.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sorkin has been considering a West Wing revival.

When THR asked if there would be a Trump-like character in the White House if there The West Wing reboot were to happen, Sorkin winced and said he has no interest in the current president at all. "Trump is exactly what he looks like: a really dumb guy with an observable psychiatric disorder," he said to THR during the interview.

Sorkin mentioned to THR that if there was to be a reboot of the series, his preferred storyline would not include any character close to Donald Trump. According to Sorkin, The West Wing reboot would have a black president. He envisions a plot that would involve "Sterling K. Brown as the president, and there's some kind of jam, an emergency, a very delicate situation involving the threat of war or something, and [President] Bartlet [played by Martin Sheen], long since retired, is consulted in the way that Bill Clinton used to consult with Nixon."

Sterling K. Brown appears to be enthusiastic about the idea of playing the president in Sorkin’s idea for a West Wing reboot.

“Aaron Sorkin, if you’re serious, sir, I would be honored!” he wrote in a tweet Tuesday afternoon after learning Sorkin was toying with an idea for a West Wing reboot.

Although Sorkin’s idea for aWest Wing reboot sounds like something many fans would be interested in, he hasn’t quite figured out how members from the original cast like Bradley Whitford and Allison Janney would fit into the equation.

So, will there be a West Wing reboot in the future?

We’re not sure if Sorkin will ever move forward with a West Wing reboot until some casting arrangements and storylines get worked out. So, for now, you’ll just have to watch Sorkin’s take on White House drama on Netflix. Sorkin has been busy working on other projects including a live staging of A few Good Men, starring Alec Baldwin. The play was set to be released in Spring 2018 but will need to be pushed back due to casting issues. Sorkin makes his directorial debut with Molly's Game, that's set to hit theaters on Christmas.