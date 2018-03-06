Fiending for your Orange is the New Black fix? Never fear: We’re giving you all the ways to watch Orange is the New Black, here.

The show, which is one of Netflix’s most-watched original series, premiered in 2013 and has received both numerous accolades and critical acclaim. Orange is the New Black is based on Piper Kerman’s memoir, Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison. The memoir details her experience at FCI Danbury (a minimum security federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut).

This year, the series’ sixth season will premiere, likely some time in the summer. You can expect the sixth season to broach the repercussions of the riot and the death of Desi Piscatella, Captain of the Guards at Litchfield Penitentiary.

See where you can catch up with and binge the hit series below.

Is Orange is the New Black on Netflix?

Orange is the New Black is a Netflix original series and all seasons – one through five — are available on the streaming platform. It has also been renewed for seasons six and seven.

Is Orange is the New Black on Hulu?

Orange is the New Black is not available on Hulu.

Is Orange is the New Black on Amazon?

Amazon offers seasons one through four of Orange is the New Black via Prime Video. Each high definition (HD) episode is available for purchase individually for $2.99. Digital access to an entire season will set you back $24.99.

Orange is the New Black is also available to purchase from Amazon as a box set. Seasons one through four are available on DVD and Blu-Ray.

Is Orange is the New Black on iTunes?

The first four seasons of Orange is the New Black are also available for purchase through iTunes. Each episode costs $2.99 and an entire season costs $24.99.