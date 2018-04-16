Will there be a second season of Altered Carbon?

What is the Altered Carbon 2 release date? The first season of the Netflix series was certainly a wild ride: what started out seeming like a Blade Runner 2049 knockoff, replete with attractive Caucasian man with dirty blonde hair, turned into something else entirely. A mashup of murder mystery meets procedural with futuristic neo-noir leanings. That is, before that hot mess of a finale. So will there be a second season of the series?

Altered Carbon Season 2 Release Date

Bad news: the series has yet to be renewed for a second run. Good news? Showrunner Laeta Kalogridis already has plans for what Altered Carbon season 2 would look like. “My first thought is that we want to do something surprising with the second season that is not in the same place with the same people,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I think the universe of these books gives you more latitude.”

She also noted that although the first season of Altered Carbon followed Richard K. Morgan’s book closely, a potential second season could move away from the second in his series, Broken Angels — but it might keep the 30-year time jump.

“That’s a very expensive book! With space battles and giant portals and huge warships that are orbiting the planet and a thermonuclear explosion… The idea was to mimic what the books do, which is to go from planet to planet and not stay in the same city. So the intent would not be to return to Bay City for the second season. Part of what I love about the books is the degree to which they hold up a mirror to the idea of faster-than-light travel by entangled consciousness downloading. That’s what needlecasting would be; you’re re-creating a consciousness far faster than the speed of light on another planet — and that’s just too cool not to do something with. Richard and I have a plan, I don’t know how people will feel about the plan, but we do have one!”