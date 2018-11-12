American Horror Story season 8 finale: How to watch and what to expect

Believe it or not, American Horror Story season 8 episode 10 is already here. It seems like only yesterday that the adult Anti-Christ, Michael Langdon, came into our lives to ruin the world.

Langdon (Cody Fern) will hopefully see his demise during the AHS Apocalypse finale. Or, perhaps he won't be stopped and the nuclear bombing we saw at the beginning of season 8 will play out as planned.

Something else we want to see? Silicon Valley robotics technicians Jeff (Evan Peters) and Mutt (Billy Eichner) get what's coming for them. (They really are the epitome of horrible human beings.)

American Horror Story season 8 episode 10: What to expect

We know from episode 9 that Supreme-hopeful Mallory (Billie Lourd) has the ability to go back in time. We also know that Langdon officially reigns over The Cooperative.

Cordelia (Sarah Paulson), who is fading as the coven's leader, wants to release her powers to Mallory so the girl can defeat Langdon and reverse the bloodshed he's spilled.

This means Cordelia would have to die. But, we know from the beginning of the season that the Supreme is alive post-apocalypse, so even if she does decide to relinquish her powers, she must come back somehow.

In order for Mallory to save her coven and humanity, she'll most likely need to prevent Langdon from ever being conceived in the Murder House world. However, as TV Guide points out, it seems like Jeff and Mutt are the masterminds behind The Cooperative takedown. Therefore, the apocalypse could happen regardless of whether or not Mallory goes through with this plan. And that, my friends, would be awful.

We still don't know when or why Cordelia placed identity spells on Mallory and Coco (Leslie Grossman), or what made The Cooperative choose lovebirds Timothy (Kyle Allen) and Emily (Ash Santos) for Outpost 3. (What was so "special" about their DNA?)

Given that AHS is guaranteed airtime through season 10 and season 8 and season 9 were green-lit simultaneously, some fans are theorizing that the AHS Apocalypse plot could extend through season 9. This might be best considering all of the unanswered questions that need answering in a single one-hour episode come Wednesday.

Fern told The Wrap earlier this month that Ryan Murphy is "setting up a battle royale" for American Horror Story season 8 episode 10.

"I think that the last episode is thrilling and tragic and beautiful and shocking," he said. "It was a very hard episode to shoot emotionally and I can't wait for the world to see it. But yeah there are many surprises in store."

American Horror Story season 8 episode 10: Preview

Watch the preview for the season 8 finale below:

"In order to save the world, we will have to watch it burn," Cordelia says.

How to watch American Horror Story season 8 episode 10

The AHS Apocalypse finale will air on FX Wednesday, November 14 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

You can also watch it live on FX's website with your standard TV provider, through the FXNOW app or with a subscription to FX+.

In addition, you can watch the finale with streaming services that broadcast FX. These include fuboTV, SlingTV (Sling Blue), Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV NOW and YouTube TV.

You can watch American Horror Story season 8 episode 10 after the fact on FXNetworks.com and the FXNOW app.

Will the apocalypse happen as prophesized? Get ready to find out.