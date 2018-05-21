'American Idol,' 'Dancing with the Stars' go head-to-head with 'The Voice' finale

'American Idol,' 'Dancing with the Stars' and 'The Voice' all have finales on Monday night. Photo by ABC

Grab the remote, ready your hashtags and prepare to vote. The heavy hitters of the competitive reality TV world air their finales tonight. Contestants from "Dancing with The Stars," "The Voice" and "American Idol" are all taking their stab at glory, while the celebrity hosts are cashing their checks and looking relieved it’s all over.

"Dancing With The Stars"

The Tonya Harding redemption tour peaks this week with the former ice skater and scandal maker shimmying her way to the final with partner Sasha Farber. Redskins quarterback Josh Norman also lines up for the finale, alongside Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon.

There’s no doubt that Rippon is the most talented dancer, but there is genuine interest around Harding’s attempt to win back public favor.

“It’s not about fame, it’s not about fortune,” Harding told US Weekly, fresh from a camouflage dress, cowboy boots and bear quickstep number that needed to be seen to be believed. “Its about the journey of life and feeling like America has opened their arms to me and understands me better now”.

Where to watch: 8 p.m. on ABC.

Who will win? Adam Rippon. Harding might be good for ratings but it’s unlikely she’ll snatch the crown.

"American Idol"

The higher the ratings stakes the bigger the line-up, and "American Idol" (the original, but not necessarily the best reality music program out there) recruited the big names for its two-part finale, with the first part airing last night on ABC.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan brushed off their vocal cords alongside Gary Clark Jr., Nick Jonas, Bebe Rexha, Patti LaBelle as well as poor old Kermit the Frog in the two part finale. Alongside the line-up, producers squeezed in finalists Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Gabby Barrett and Maddie Poppe, with the winner announced tonight.

Where to Watch: 9 p.m. on ABC.

Who will win? Country crooner Gabby Barett seems to have it in the bag, although Hutch could be the dark horse.

"The Voice"

Prepare to flick channels: going up against DWTS and Idol, "The Voice" also has its finale tonight. While this has been one of the most lackluster seasons of "The Voice," nothing has been more satisfying than seeing Kelly Clarkson turn her back on Idol- the show that gave her a start- and head over to The Voice after years of complaining about how she felt exploited as a young reality winner.

She’s left with one contestant on her team- Brynn Cartelli, who goes up against Kyla Jade & Spensha Baker from Team Blake, and Britton Buchanan from Team Alicia (who received an Instant Save) for Monday’s show.

Where to Watch: 8 p.m. on NBC.

Who Will Win: Anyone’s game.