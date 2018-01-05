FX sets premiere dates for 'Atlanta,' 'The Americans'

Atlanta — the award winning comedy helmed by Donald Glover — is coming back sooner than you think.

FX has set release dates for some of its most anticipated series, including Atlanta. The second season, which shall be known as Atlanta Robbin’ Season, will premiere Thursday, March 1 at 10 PM. Per FX’s press release:

In Atlanta Robbin’ Season, two cousins work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families. “Earn Marks” (Donald Glover) is a young manager trying to get his cousin’s career off the ground. “Alfred Miles” (Brian Tyree Henry) is a new hot rapper trying to understand the line between real life and street life. “Darius” (Lakeith Lee Stanfield) is Alfred’s right-hand man and visionary. “Van” (Zazie Beetz) is Earn’s best friend and the mother of Earn’s daughter.

FX has also released premiere dates for Trust, a new series delving into the trials and triumphs of the wealthy, unhappy Getty family, starring Brendan Fraser. Trust premieres Sunday, March 25 at 10 PM. Because we need more stories about how hard it is to be a family of considerable means in this climate, for sure.

Inspired by actual events, Trust delves into the trials and triumphs of one of America’s wealthiest and unhappiest families, the Gettys. Equal parts family history, dynastic saga and an examination of the corrosive power of money, Trust explores the complexities at the heart of every family, rich or poor. Told over multiple seasons and spanning the twentieth century, the series begins in 1973 with the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III (Harris Dickinson), an heir to the Getty oil fortune, by the Italian mafia in Rome. His captors banked on a multi-million-dollar ransom. After all, what rich family wouldn’t pay for the return of a loved one? Paul’s grandfather, J. Paul Getty Sr. (Donald Sutherland), an enigmatic oil tycoon and possibly the richest man in the world, is marooned in a Tudor mansion in the English countryside surrounded by a harem of mistresses and a pet lion. He’s busy. Paul’s father, J. Paul Getty Jr. (Michael Esper), is lost in a daze in London and refuses to answer the phone. Only Paul’s mother, Gail Getty (Hilary Swank), is left to negotiate with the increasingly desperate kidnappers. Unfortunately, she’s broke. Trust charts the teenage grandson’s nightmare ordeal at the hands of kidnappers who cannot understand why nobody seems to want their captive back.

And finally, the sixth and final season of The Americans is coming to the channel, too. The critically adored series will premiere on Wednesday, March 28 at 10 PM. And it’s going to be dramaaaaaa: