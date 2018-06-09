Atlanta season 3: Everything we know right now

Atlanta Season 3 has been picked up by FX and if you enjoyed watching Earn, Paper Boi, Darius and Van in the first two seasons, you'll be excited to know Atlanta has been renewed for a third season.

Donald Glover (Earn), Bryan Tyree Henry (Paper Boi), LaKeith Stanfield (Darius) and Zazie Beetz (Van) will return for the third season of the show created by Donald Glover and directed by Hiro Murai.

In the first episode of Atlanta Season 2, comedian and actor Katt Williams made a cameo appearance that left us all speechless. It was that good.

Atlanta Season 2 or “Robbin’ Season,” was filled with many other surprises. Episode 6, “Teddy Perkins” had us all on the edges of our seats, as it had all the plot elements of a feature-length thriller movie.

Atlanta Season 3: What we know so far

Season 2 of Atlanta seemed to be a lot darker and filled with more twists and turns than Season 1. IndieWire reports that Donald Glover compared the next season of Atlanta to Kanye West’s third album.

“I align the seasons I think, to me like Kanye records,” Glover said during an FYC screening and panel event for the show on Friday night in California. Glover adds, “I feel like this is our ‘Graduation.’ This is probably our most accessible but also the realest, an honest version of it, and I feel like the most enjoyable, like the third album.”

Executive producer and Donald Glover’s brother Stephen Glover told IndieWire that new ideas for Atlanta Season 3 began to formulate as soon as the writers’ room for Season 2 ended and while they were shooting.

“Now that the season has ended, it’s finished airing and everything, we’ve just been talking this whole time. Everybody’s coming up with ideas so it never really stops,” Glover told IndieWire.

We’re not sure what’s in store for Atlanta Season 3 but if you watched Season 2, you know by now that just about anything can happen in the show. Donald Glover’s brother and executive producer Stephen Glover said all of the cast and crew are constantly thinking of new show ideas and concepts.

Atlanta Season 3 release date

The premiere of Atlanta Season 1 aired on September 6, 2016. We had to wait until March 1 of this year for Season 2. It hasn’t been determined when production will begin for Atlanta Season 3, but hopefully we’ll get to see Season 3 sometime in 2020.

Atlanta won two Golden Globes in 2017 for Best Musical or Comedy TV series and Donald Glover won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV series.

How to watch Atlanta episodes online

If you’re just as excited for Atlanta Season 3 as we are and want to go back and watch the first two seasons, or if you haven’t seen it at all, you can watch Atlanta online.

You can watch episodes of Atlanta Season 2 on the FX Network if you have a cable subscription. In addition to watching the shows, you can also listen to all the music that was featured in the first two seasons.

Atlanta is also available for streaming on Hulu.

Is Atlanta on Amazon Prime or Netflix?

Unfortunately, Atlanta isn't available for streaming on Netflix or Amazon Prime, but you still have an option to own the show. If you're looking to expand your digital movie library, you can purchase both seasons of Atlanta on Amazon.

