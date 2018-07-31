Bachelor in Paradise Season 5: Everything you need to know

Fun on the beach, steamy makeouts and more to look out for this season.

Your favorite bachelors and bachelorettes are going to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise Season 5. Here's everything you need to know about the reality series' return.

What to expect from Bachelor in Paradise season 5

Tune in for another fun season full of ridiculous drama. This time around, Grocery Store Joe might be falling in love with Kendall, resulting in a love triangle with Leo. Tia, Chris and Colton are in a love triangle, and Tia and Colton both end up in tears. Jenna is fueling the old feud between Jordan and David.

If that's not enough drama, contestants are accusing Shushanna of being a witch, casting a spell on Kamil. This season, watch someone dramatically fling a teddy bear into the ocean and see David in a chicken suit. This is sure to be the most dramatic season ever.

Meet the Bachelor in Paradise season 5 cast

You might recognize Angela Ameczua, a model from Greenville, SC, and Astrid Loch, a plastic surgery office manager from Tampa, FL, from The Bachelor season 21, where they competed for Nick Viall. Annaliese Puccini, Kendall Long, Krystal Nielson, Nysha Norris, Tia Booth and Chelsea Roy competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor season 22, as did Bibiana Juliana, an executive assistant from Miami. Juliana also appeared on The Bachelor Winter Games. Kevin Wendt, who also appeared on The Bachelor Winter Games, is back after winning The Bachelorette Canada season 1.

Most of the male cast comes from Becca Kufrin's season on The Bachelorette: David Ravitz, John Graham, Jordan Kimball, Nick Spetsas and Joe Amabile all competed. Eric Bigger and Kenny Layne competed for Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette season 13. Wells Adam, who competed for JoJo Fletcher on The Bachelorette season 12 and appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 4, stars as the bartender in season 5.

Bachelor in Paradise season 5 release date

Bachelor in Paradise season 5 premieres on ABC Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise season 5 trailer