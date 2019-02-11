Who was eliminated from The Bachelor season 23 last night?

With last week's cliffhanger still on everyone's mind, The Bachelor season 23 returned with its sixth episode on Monday, and continued exactly where we left off: Colton Underwood pacing, pissed off, on the beach. Honestly, we don't remember ABC's hit reality show being so raw and dramatic -- but we are here for it!



Who did Colton send home this week? That's a loaded question if we ever saw one! With some unresolved drama between Nicole and Onyeka, some move conniving by Demi and a handful of new romantic dates in store, let's get into all the important highlights of Monday's episode of The Bachelor.

The Bachelor season 23 says goodbye to Nicole and Onyeka

Since there was no rose ceremony last week, it was only minutes into Monday's episode that audiences learned the fate of Nicole and Onyeka. After Colton witnessed their bickering last week, prompting him to angrily pace on the beach muttering obscenities to himself, he ended up sending them packing. If it's one thing we've learned about this Bachelor, it's that he wants everyone to get along and has absolutely no patience for drama. “Rejection doesn’t feel good, but if I’m going to get rejected, I’m happy Nicole got rejected too,” Onyeka admits to the camera. Well, unfortunately for Colton, this isn't the last of the drama that he'll face.

Colton and Hannah G. are falling in love on The Bachelor season 23

For their day together, Colton takes Hannah G. to a spa for a day of relaxation -- which makes sense given how tense things have gotten in the house recently. Massages, facials and some intense makeout sessions were apparently on the docket. It gets so heated that, at one point during their spa treatments, the professionals leave the scene and Hannah G. ends up taking over, hopping on top of Colton to dole out her own version of a massage.



“The chemistry is out of this world,” Colton admits to camera. “Not going to lie, it’s hard for me to keep my hands off of her.” During dinner, Hannah G. let down more of her guards and revealed to Colton that her parents were divorced -- explaining just how difficult that was for her. “My parents are divorced, as well. Just like you, I don’t talk about it a lot. I never got any answers as to why they got divorced,” Colton replies. “I understand where you’re coming from.” She admits she's falling for him, he admits he's falling for her and, no surprise here, Colton gives her the first rose of the night.

Demi is all talk, no punches, on The Bachelor season 23

Maybe we should be questioning Colton's idea of fun, but he legitimately thought it would be a good idea to pair up the women, after learning some traditional Vietnamese fight moves, to well ... fight. Demi already showed her disdain for group dates, telling the camera, "This is my sixth group date. So, I'm really over them." And once she takes to the sparring ground, her big-talking bravado begins to show cracks. While she later attempts to solidify her bond with Colton, by sharing a phone call to her mother -- who was recently released from prison after doing time for embezzlement -- her future on the show begins to look uncertain.

Sydney removes herself from The Bachelor season 23 equation

During the cocktail portion of the group date, Sydney reaches her breaking point and finds some alone time with Colton. Instead of hitting him with some sweet talk, however, Sydney expresses some serious doubts about their relationship. Fighting the tears, she tells Colton, “I want to know if you can get there with me,” after explaining her feelings over never being invited on a one-on-one date.



Instead of giving her a long-winded reply, Colton simply did his best to present some encouraging body language while telling her he's trying, and still wants to see where their relationship can go. After Colton shared Demi's phone call to her mother, Sydney confronted him again. “I need more,” she tells him. “I don’t regret being here and I don’t regret what I’ve done but if it was right, it would be a lot easier than it has between the two of us.” And with that, Sydney exits stage left. But before she leaves, though, she warns Colton to not be "distracted by shiny things," basically joining a growing number of women warning him that some of the contestants aren't actually here for love.

Kirpa assures Colton his virginity isn't a problem on The Bachelor season 23

The second one-on-one date of the episode goes to Kirpa, which is interesting since we haven't seen or heard that much from her up until this point. That said, she ends up having an uncomplicated connection with Colton which makes their date pretty stress-free. During the dinner portion of their date, Kirpa reveals that she was previously engaged to a man who was saving himself for marriage. She brings this up, admitting that her ex's virginity caused difficulties in their relationship -- but he was a virgin for religious reasons, while Colton is just saving himself for the right woman. When he asks her if she can see herself accepting a proposal for the second time, Kirpa says she needs to be 100% sure she's making the right move before saying yes. Pleased with her honesty, Colton gives her the second rose of the night.

Demi's time has run out on The Bachelor season 23

After being punched in the face multiple times, and enduring another group date, Demi was aiming to kick things up a notch with Colton. “I’m not leaving Vietnam without making a big move with Colton,” she tells the camera. “Hopefully after tonight, Colton won’t be a virgin anymore.” Her confidence didn't last long, though, as once she was in Colton's room -- after making sure her hair and makeup were up to snuff, before sneaking off to see him -- she falls over her well-laid plans and tells the Bachelor she's falling in love with him.



“I appreciate you saying that to me,” Colton replies, before dropping this bombshell: “There’s a part of me that just doesn’t know if we can get there. I just don’t know right now if I can see myself with you at the end of this.” Needless to say, she crumbles and he gives her a hug before sending her on her way.

Who else did Colton send home during week six of The Bachelor season 23?

After all the surprising exits and emotional drama, it was Katie who Colton sent home during the episode's second rose ceremony. On her way out, she delivers a familiar sounding warning: “You know who is ready in there and there’s some that aren’t,” she says. “Just be smart about those girls.”



This once again plants a seed of doubt in Colton's mind. “That’s the third person who has said that there are people who are still here who aren’t ready,” the Bachelor says. “I thought when Sydney said it, she was talking about Demi. Am I f**king missing something?" Colton's frustrations are just beginning as, according to the promo for next week's episode, the former NFL playing will finally be jumping that fence.



The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.