Contestant on The Bachelorette now has to register as a sex offender

Lincoln Adim also lied about his charges to producers on The Bachelorette

A still-yet-to-be-eliminated contestant on The Bachelorette has to register as a sex offender after being convicted of groping a woman on a cruise in 2016. Lincoln Adim was found guilty of indecent assault and battery on May 21 — just days before the premiere of ABC’s hit reality show.

"The judge ordered him to stay away from the victim and attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week during those two years," Press Secretary Jake Wark of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office told People.

Adim groped and assaulted an adult woman on a harbor cruise ship back in May 2016.

Lincoln Adim lied about past to get cast on The Bachelorette

Warner Bros. — the production company behind The Bachelorette — issued a statement saying that "no one" had "any knowledge about the incident or charges when Lincoln Adim was cast," according to US Weekly.

"He himself denied ever having engaged in or having been charged with any sexual misconduct," a rep told the magazine, adding that they do in-depth national background checks, but "the report we received did not reference any incident or charge relating to the recent conviction – or any other charges relating to sexual misconduct. We are currently investigating why the report did not contain this information, which we will share when we have it."

Will Lincoln Adim be kicked off The Bachelorette?

Becca Kufin’s season of The Bachelorette was filmed before Adim’s sexual assault conviction came to light. He isn’t projected to be the winner of Kufrin’s hand.

Adim’s legal troubles are just beginning, though.

"If he complies with the judge’s orders, he will not have to serve out his term, but if he fails to comply with those orders or re-offends, he could be ordered to serve out the year behind bars," Wark told People. "By law, he is expected to register as a sex offender."