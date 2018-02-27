Here are the best TV shows to watch this March

Just like that, it's March already, Spring is in the air (thanks global warming!) and there's a slew of series coming to the small screen. Here are the ones you can't miss.

Atlanta

We could spend all day waxing poetic about the pleasures of watching “Atlanta,” but suffice it to say, the long awaited second season (hereby known as “Atlanta: Robbin’ Season”) is more of the same, but better. It’s funny, real and nuanced AF. After this season, there's no denying that “Atlanta” is one of the greats.

“Atlanta” premieres March 1 on FX.

Hard Sun

Post-apocalyptic fare has recently been all the rage — but "Hard Sun" takes a hard look at a world of criminals before a world-ending natural disaster strikes. At its center are two officers: one, committed and corrupt and played by Jim Sturgess; the other damaged and incorruptible and played by Agyness Deyn. What’s your bet these two cops will put their well deserved distrust of each other aside just in time for the end of the world?

“Hard Sun” premieres March 7 on Hulu.

Barry

A show about a hitman who wants to become a theater actor? WIth the hitman gloriously played by Bill Hader? Yes please. This new HBO series promises to please, toeing the line between comedy and action like it’s, oh, 1997 or so. Count us all the way in.

“Barry” premieres March 25 on HBO.

Jessica Jones

As one of Netflix’s early entries into the small screen world of Marvel, the first season of “Jessica Jones” was major. And even though it's been a few years, the hard-drinking, super powered P.I. is still near and dear to our hearts. And good thing: In the second season, Jessica (a marvelous Krysten Ritter) is still dealing with the fallout of Kilgrave and there’s more about her past and her powers popping up, too. But don’t worry — she’s still kicking ass along the way. Even when she knows better.

“Jessica Jones” premieres March 8 on Netflix.