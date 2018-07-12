Better Call Saul season 4: Everything we know right now

After Breaking Bad, you thought you were ready for anything this Breaking Bad spin-off could dish out but the season 3 finale proved a lot of us wrong. The deadly twist was enough to shock fans and, apparently, get the series a renewal for Better Call Saul season 4. Now the new season is approaching and you want to know what you’re getting into.

But if there’s one burning question lingering with fans, it’s this: Is Better Call Saul season 4 going to be when Jimmy finally transforms into the Saul we knew from Breaking Bad?

What to expect from Better Call Saul season 4

Get ready, Breaking Bad fans, because this might just be the season that we see more of Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman. Creator Vince Gilligan teased to the press that he believes Paul’s character would survive after escaping the Nazi compound from the AMC series’ finale and that it’s not impossible that he could pop up into present day scenes of Better Call Saul. "You never know if that character may get revisited in the future. Anything's possible," Gilligan added.

Though that one’s still speculation, Better Call Saul season 4 will include a big Breaking Bad crossover, Gilligan confirmed. If you remember back to the original series, a personal called Lalo is mentioned in Saul’s first scene. Lalo will show up this season, he confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter, adding that it’s a “very important person.”

Not to get your hopes up even more, but that’s not the only crossover. "[Other than Lalo], we have a couple of new characters that we'll be reintroducing to the world. We probably don't want to say who yet, just to preserve the fun of that for the fans," executive producer Melissa Bernstein added.

We’ll just leave it with this: Gilligan gave Breaking Bad fans a huge reason to tune in for all of Better Call Saul season 4. "Season four is so good," he said. "It gets darker, it gets richer. It's still got funny in it, but on the Venn diagram of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, the overlap in the centre is getting bigger and bigger." All we can say is, “Yeah, bitch!”

Better Call Saul season 4 cast

No surprise here, you’ll see Bob Odenkirk return as Jimmy McGill, or Saul Goodman. He’ll be joined, of course by Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler) and Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut). Jimmy’s rivals are also back, of course — and he’s gaining even more of them. Expect to see Patrick Fabian reprise his role as Howard Hamlin as well as a Breaking Bad favorite, Giancarlo Esposito, as Gus Fring.

Then, as we mentioned, those crossover characters that they're holding back for now. Keep your fingers crossed and your eyes peeled for some familiar faces once the episodes start to air on AMC.

Better Call Saul season 4 trailer

All we have right now for Better Call Saul season 4 is a teaser, but luckily, it’s a long one. Give this minute worth of action a watch to see what they have in store for you in the upcoming season. You can, of course, expect plenty of diner conversations and guns.

Better Call Saul season 4 release date

This upcoming season probably has you scratching your head. The third season launched back in April 2017, but it’s July 2018 and there’s still no Better Call Saul season 4. Don’t worry, it’s still official and it’s still happening, they just pushed back the release date for the season. You won’t be waiting much longer, fans, because the Better Call Saul season 4 premiere airs on Monday, August 6 on AMC.