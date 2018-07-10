When will Better Things season 2 be added to Hulu?

In case you haven’t seen the reviews, Better Things is one of the better things on TV right now. But you don’t have a cable subscription, so you weren’t able to catch this FX show last fall when it aired. Don’t worry, Hulu is bringing you Better Things season 2 so you can see what all the fuss is about.

Not sure what it’s about? Better Things follows the attempts of single mom and struggling actress Sam Fox to balance her family, grow her career in a tough industry and, yes, even find a little time to have a life. She’s balancing three kids on her own in addition to taking care of her mother, Phil, who lives just across the street. Pamela Adlon not only stars as Sam in the quirky series but is also a co-creator of the comedy, alongside Louis C.K.

Yes, Adlon’s performance is worth the watch. As Vox put it, “don’t let the comedy’s Louis C.K. connection distract from Pamela Adlon’s remarkable achievement.” What she’s managed to do is actually capture life as you experience it. Plots lines take on different lengths and are felt to different extremes, and the past and future are always vying for attention with the present. Adlon also boasts a writing credit on all but three episodes in Better Things season 2.

But even if you’re sold on giving the series a go, where can you watch it without cable? That’s where Hulu comes in. You’re going to want to catch up on the first season, and fast, because Better Things season 2 is coming to the streaming service before long.

When will Hulu add Better Things season 2?

You better hit play on the first season fast because Better Things season 2 will be added to the streaming service’s content library on Saturday, July 14. The complete second season of Better Things will drop that day, so you can stream all the way through the 10-episode season if it makes you happy. Plus, if you’re committed to a weekend of binge-watching in front of the AC, Hulu does offer a 30-day free trial that will get you through both seasons and more.