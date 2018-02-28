Home
 
Here's everyone who has been confirmed for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2

From Meryl Streep to Adam Scott.
By
Rachael Vaughan Clemmons
 Published : February 28, 2018
Big Little Lies Season 2 Cast
  Laura Dern
    
    

    Laura Dern will return as Renata Klein.

  Adam Scott
    
    

    Adam Scott will return as Ed Mackenzie.

  Meryl Streep
    
    

    Meryl Streep joins the cast as Celeste's mother-in-law, Marie Louise Wright.

  Nicole Kidman
    
    

    Nicole Kidman will return to her role as Celeste Wright.

  Zoe Kravitz
    
    

    Zoe Kravitz's Bonnie Carlson will make an appearance, too.

  Shailene Woodley
    
    

    And Shailene Woodley will return as Jane Chapman.

  Reese Witherspoon
    
    

    Reese Witherspoon will come back as Madeline Martha Mackenzie.

Haven't you heard? Big Little Lies is coming back for season 2. So much for a limited series.

On Tuesday, HBO confirmed that Adam Scott will live to fake sing again as Ed Mackenzie in the second season. Not that it matters much. Big Little Lies isn’t exactly about the men.

So good thing all of the moms of Monterey will be back too: Reese Witherspoon will return as Madeline Martha Mackenzie; Nicole Kidman will return as Celeste Wright; Shailene Woodley’s Jane Chapman is coming back; as is Zoe Kravitz’s Bonnie Carlson and Laura Dern’s Renata Klein.

Meryl Streep is also joining the cast as Marie Louise Wright, Celeste’s mother-in-law who comes into town after her son Perry’s (Alexander Skarsgard) well, untimely death.

The second season, which will air sometime in 2019, will explore "the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode … the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.” Celeste is adrift, reeling from the death of her husband. Madeline is confronting the truth of Perry’s death, and coming to terms with her own marriage and the traditional notions of family. That is certainly a tall order!

The second season is based on a story from the author of the Big Little Lies novel, Liane Moriarty. David E. Kelly is set to write all seven episodes and Andrea Arnold will take over for Jean-Marc Vallée as director.

2019 is quite a bit away — so until then, we'll just be haunted by the memories of Ed Mackenzie: the blandest, beardiest, most cuckolded husband of Monterey. Hooray!

 
